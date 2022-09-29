Group Honours Akpabio with Rescue Mission Ambassador Award

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations On Gender Equality, Child Protection Leadership, and Good Governance (CSOGCLG) on Wednesday, bestowed the group’s RESCUE MISSION AMBASSADOR AWARD on former Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The presentation ceremony which was witnessed by the creme de la creme took place at the Ladi Kwali Conference Centre, Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja.

According to a letter conveying the award to the former Senate Minority Leader and signed by the Convener (Nigeria), Elizabeth Oziri, and Coordinator ( Diaspora), High Chief Ambassador (Mrs) Celine Adanna Orji, “this award is in recognition of your unparalleled impact in the state and the nation at large, which deserve wholistic commendations and recognition.

“As a renowned organization, we have searched out exceptional individuals, groups of people, and organizations such as Governors, Senators, Rep members, CEOs, heads of state, institutions, and high net worth individuals, who have made an undeniable impact in the community, social responsibilities and touching lives.” the letter stated.

Receiving the award on behalf of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Candidate for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, his Chief of Staff, Sir Etekamba Umoren, described the honor as a recognition of the landmark achievements of the former governor of Akwa Ibom State recorded in the state from 2007-2015.

According to him, “this award is a direct recognition and testimony to the yeoman job the former governor did in Akwa Ibom State. It was during his administration that free and compulsory education for all children of school age resident in the state was declared.

” It was also under his administration that the Child Right Bill, (the first of its kind all over the country) was signed into law, among other policies that were put in place to ensure that our children, particularly, the girl child is guaranteed a better future.”

“His humanitarian services didn’t start today, which must have been the reason he is being given this award today. Let me assure you that he cherishes this award. He would have loved to be here personally to receive this award, but the exigencies of the moment and other engagements made him to send me to represent him and also receive the award on his behalf.

” He is a lover of children and humanity. He is a lover of good things and that was why he left Akwa Ibom State better than he met it as the state governor,” he stressed.

