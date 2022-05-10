Group calls out Peace transport management over killing of beggar by driver in Anambra 

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

A rights group known as Human Rights, Liberty Access And Peace Defenders Foundation(HURIDE) has called for the punishment of a commercial driver that works with Peace Transport Company for the neglect of the family of a 15-year-old beggar allegedly killed by him in Onitsha.

The group while condemning the killing of the girl, describing it as gruesome, saying that though the girl was run over by the driver on April 29, neither the driver nor the transport company has met with the relatives of the deceased.

A statement by the executive director of the group, Dede Uzor partly read: “The said girl was killed by a hit and run Peace Mass Transit driver along the Onitsha/Asaba Expressway, before Bridgehead, but did not stop until he was pursued and arrested by officials of Anambra Road Traffic Agency (ATMA).

“Unfortunately, the management of the transport company has neither met with the deceased’s family nor extended formal condolences to them.”

The group called on the Anambra State Police Command to immediately set up a machinery in motion to arrest all the people involved in the despicable unfortunate killing of the girl and five others who sustained various degrees of injuries to serve as a deterrent to other reckless drivers.

It added, “How could a driver kill a poor girl, injured five other people and escape before he was caught by patriotic citizens and since then the management of the transport company has not deemed it fit to visit the bereaved family or hospital to see five others who were injured in the process?”