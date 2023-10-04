Group calls for implementation of Disability Act

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

A non-governmental organisation, Media Awareness and Justice Initiative, MAJI, has called for the implementation of the Federal Government’s Discrimination Against Persons Living with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act.

The call by MAJI on the government and stakeholders to implement the Act which was assented to by former president, Muhammadu Buhari in January, 2019, formed part of their recommendations to civil society organizations, CSOs, and the government at a press conference in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Executive Coordinator of MAJI, Okoro Onyekachi Emmanuel, while briefing journalists on the release of the group’s research report on the impacts of climate change on people living with disability, titled; “Narrative Change around Disability and Climate Change”, urged government at all levels and other key stakeholders to prioritize initiatives that underline the intersectionality of climate change and disability justice.

He explained that the MAJI’s report was a product of a research carried out in collaboration with the New Media Advocacy Project (NMAP), in three Niger Delta States, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa-Ibom states, using participatory approaches, focus group discussions and expert interviews to identify specific impacts of climate change on persons living with disability in the Niger Delta region.

He noted that the effects of climate change have been constantly at the front burner of national and international stakeholder discussions, with rising cases of flooding, desertification, drought and other climate change related impacts recorded in the region.

He said, “This has been fueled by constant emission of Green House Gases and fossil fuel pollution which continues to affect the lives and livelihoods of rural and urban communities within the region. According to the World Health

Organization 2011 disability report, about 15 percent of Nigeria’s population, or at least 25 million people have a disability.

“As the effects of climate change intensifies, not only do persons with disabilities disproportionately experience the harshest effects, more people are becoming disabled due to the short and long-term impacts of environmental degradation.

“There has also been documented reports on the impacts of climate change and fossil fuel pollution in the Niger Delta, with no particular focus on identifying the key impacts on Persons living with disability, this further disenfranchises PWD groups from receiving interventions that are tailor made for the specific challenges affecting them.”

He regretted that there is no mechanism in place to ensure special attention to the welfare, health and education for persons with disability at the local, state and federal levels of government.

According to him, “People living with disabilities are severely impacted by climate change at the communities. This scenario is particularly worse for women and children with disabilities.

“Very often, people living with disabilities suffer psychological traumas due to the neglect and other discriminatory actions from family members, communities and other social structures are the community, state and national levels of governance.

“There is social disparity among persons with disability, unequal support, lack of adequate attention and uneven distribution of public wealth and the lack of implementation of policies by the government at all levels.”

The group however recommended that “Key stakeholders should ensure persons with disabilities are represented and included in the conversations, discussions and interventions focusing on the impacts of climate change in Nigeria.

“The 36 states of the federation should as matter of urgency domesticate and ensure implementation of the Discriminations against persons with Disability Act.”

On his part, Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Kie Obamanu said the Act which prohibited all forms of discrimination on the grounds of disability, should not be left to gather dust.

He lamented the high level of marginalisation and discrimination faced by persons living with disabilities in Rivers State and the country in general.

Obamanu decried that persons with disabilities were neglected in the distribution of the Federal Government’s subsidy removal palliatives in Rivers State and most parts of the country.

“One of the major problems we face in Nigeria is that people don’t recognize the challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

“For instance, the distribution of palliatives, you can’t believe that the palliatives were first given to normal and healthy people and now we are being asked to wait until the federal government releases for persons with disabilities, that for now all the states in Nigeria are yet to receive their palliatives.

“The reverse is always the case in Nigeria, it was the PWDs that are supposed to receive first but unfortunately it wasn’t so here but its obtainable overseas.”

He thanked the MAJI for giving the PWDs a voice to escalate our problems, by telling people what it should be in the disastrous constituency from climatic change and how it affects their needs, even as he described transportation as another biggest problem face by PWDs.

He urged the government to focus on disabled people in the country by giving them fair treatment and creating structures for them rather than encouraging them to beg for alms on the streets.