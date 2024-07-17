Group backs Ndume’s statement on hunger under President Tinubu

……accuses North East Elders Forum of sabotage

AHMED MAR, Maiduguri

A Group under the umbrella of Southern Borno In Diaspora (SBID) has backed, the Senator Representing Borno South at the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Ndume over his statement that there is hunger in the land and President Bola Tinubu is turning deaf ears to the cry of Nigerian masses.

The President of the SBID, Elder Solomon Mshelia, in a press statement issued on Tuesday and made available to newsmen in Maidugurii said, it is factual that removal of fuel subsidy and other policies of the Federal Government under the present administration has not only caused severe hunger and insecurity, but forcefully made average Nigerians hopeless in the past one year.

The group which is reacting barely 24 hours after various concerned groups in Nigeria have backed Ndume over his stand that there is hunger and insecurity under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and emphasized the commitment, dedication, and long-standing service of Senator Ndume to the people of Borno South

The group who frowned at the statement made by acclaimed North East Elders Forum (NEEF)cautioned some NEEF who recently issued a press statement condemning Senator, Mohammed Ali Ndume, the Chief Whip at the Red Chamber.

The statement said “As far as we are concerned, the acclaimed NEEF are not only saboteurs, but far from the true reality of the economic and social vices affecting the nation”.

” If the southern Borno constituents were not satisfied with Senator Ndume’s performance, they wouldn’t have voted for him for six consecutive terms.We have seen many Lawmakers, and it always gladdens our hearts to see people even outside Borno State commending Senator Ndume in all ramifications, ” they added.

The group, therefore, expressed the forum’s confidence in Senator Ndume’s representation, and his statement granted to Arise TV last Thursday where he (Ndume) said, ‘there is hunger and insecurity under the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’.

The group which is non -political however insisted that the Southern Borno Senator acted on that media engagement with Arise TV in the best interests of the common masses, and should remain steadfast in his determination to ensure good representation.