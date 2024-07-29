Group asks NFVCB to ban movie desecrating Muslim women

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A Muslim organization, Hijab Rights advocacy Initiative has condemned the desecration of Islamic symbol in a movie still in production posted on Instagram by Ms Nancy Isime where the Hijab and Niqab exclusively worn by Muslim women were used as a disguise in a robbery scene.

It noted that the attention of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) had been called to the movie, the organisation worried nothing positive was yet to be realized.

The Executive Director, Hijab Rights advocacy Initiative, Mutiat Orolu-Balogun stated this in a release, saying the movie was a desecration of a sacred symbol of faith and modesty of the Muslim woman.

The statement read, “We at Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative joined the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria as well as Muslims around the world to condemn the movie still in production posted on Instagram by Ms Nancy Isime where the Hijab and Niqab exclusively worn by Muslim women were used as a disguise in a robbery scene.

“The Muslim Ummah condemned this as it is a desecration of a sacred symbol of faith and modesty of the Muslim woman. Muslim women have had to face discrimination and negative stereotypes in the society, from outright denial of their fundamental Rights, to being denied interviews not to talk of getting jobs, registering for sim cards, NIN, International Passports to Writing exams and to something as mundane as refusal of entry to restaurants. All because they adorn an attire upholding their faith and convictions.

“…the so called entertainment lawyers was reported to have noted “that movies mirror what happens in society”…Hence, Muslim women in Niqab and Hijab are bank robbers? We also seem to forget that these movies are agents of socialization and a lot of people take what happens in them as truths!”

The organisation further argued, “Again, social media was divided, and not necessarily along religious lines, some stating that it was clear disrespect of Muslim women, and others saying there was nothing wrong and you cannot “fight for God”. One thing however we can all agree on is that as humans, we will “fight” for what is dear and oftentimes sacred to us.

“The Olympic opening ceremony depicted the last Supper of Jesus Christ by using members of the LGBTQ+ community displaying satanic symbols and rituals. This has been widely condemned as a disrespect to Christianity and rightly so.

“Consequently several calls to boycott the Olympics has been made. We have even seen major sponsors like C spire, (a tech firm in the US) withdrawing their sponsorship and national broadcasting networks removing the videos of the opening ceremony from their websites and youtube and refusal to rebroadcast same.”

Continuing, it added, “We at Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative renew our commitment to advocating and defending the Rights to Muslim women to wear their Hijabs and Niqabs while participating in society in whatever lawful way they deem fit.”

While thanking the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) for timely wading into the matter, it however wondered why Ms Nancy Isime had neither apologized nor taken down the offensive picture.

The organisation therefore called on the Muslim Umrah and well meaning Nigerians to boycott not only the film but others Ms Isime appears in till the necessary corrections are made.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng