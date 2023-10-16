Group alleges Aiyedatiwa of sponsoring PDP youths’ protest against Akeredolu

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A group of some Ondo Masses Solidarity Movement (MSM) has accused the embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, of being behind the aborted protest of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) slated for today.

The group said the protest was meant to incite crisis in the state and derail the impeachment process of the deputy governor.

MSM in a statement signed by its coordinator, Chief Ogunyemi Jeremiah, alleged that Aiyedatiwa had been reaching out to opposition parties and youths to occupy the streets of Akure and protest against the Governor.

“We have it on good authority that the deputy governor instigated the protest and had already sponsored some youths to join the protest. A meeting was held at a hotel in Alagbaka, Akure last night where money was shared among the youths.

“As stakeholders in this state and voice of the masses, we condemn in strong terms, the activities of the embattled deputy governor. We are astonished by the actions of the deputy governor and his resolve to set the state on fire.

“We appreciate the security agencies for rising up to the occasion. We are aware that the protest would have led to wanton destruction of properties and people’s lives

“Part of the plans which was foiled by the security agencies was that the protesters would set a petrol- filled tanker on fire within the state capital. They had also planned to raze down the House of Assembly complex.

“The planned protest was never in the interest of the masses. The masses are receiving their palliative and also enjoying their thriving sales due to the regular payment of salaries and leave bonus in the state”, Chief Jeremiah said.

