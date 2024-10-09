Group Advocates Agricultural Revival In Anambra, As Community Celebrates New Yam Festival

The indigenes of Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, under the auspices of the Ogbaru Union, Aba branch, have celebrated a unique New Yam festival and a N50 million fund-raising activity.

Speaking during the ceremony, which took place at the Block Rosary Hall, CKC, Aba, the Chairman of Ogbaru Union, Aba Branch, Evangelist Joseph Okechukwu Nsofor, advocated for an agricultural revival among the youths to help to eradicate hunger and ensure food availability and sustainability in various communities.

He stated that the focus of the festival, beyond socialisation and fund-raising, was basically to encourage the youths to embrace agriculture to improve food production and eradicate hunger, as well as promote Igbo cultural heritage.

Nsofor declared: “It is with joy and gladness that all of us gathered here today to celebrate the best cultural festival given to us by God and also thank Him for helping us to achieve one of our goals as a union.

“New yam festival is an annual cultural festival by the Igbo people held at the end of the raining season in the early August to October, deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of the Igbo people, representing a celebration of the bountiful harvest and a show of gratitude to the supreme being.

He explained that the New yam festival was a significant cultural event celebrated among the Igbo people, stating: “The ceremony features cutting and communal eating of roasted yam with local delicacies, dance performance by the Ogbaru Union known as “Igba-Egwu Amala,” which is our cultural dance in the riverine areas.”

He said further: “The New yam festival promotes the community in aspect of cultivation of crops as the people’s soil would attract farmers, traders and businessmen. People always come to buy our food produce as our soil is fertile and doesn’t need any fertilizer to grow, making the quality of our food desirable for consumption.

“Ogbaru Union have been doing this every year but this year is a bit different because we now have our permanent site. Hence. we are going to erect a structure, that interprets the meaning of our celebration. We want to raise a fund of fifty Million Naira for the building of our hall at Osisioma in Aba North Local Government Area.

He used the occasion to call for good governance and support for the administration of the Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, noting that the governor was doing a good job.

Sharing his views with newsmen during the celebration, the Managing Director of Chibueze Microfinance Bank, Aba, Prince Lawrence Obitube, lamented that the youths were fast abandoning agriculture for white-collar jobs, a situation he said would lead to looming hunger and food crisis if deliberate measures were not in place to check the trend.

He said the New Yam Festival affords Ndigbo the opportunity to come together, stating: “Yam is king of crops, from time immemorial our fathers celebrated it as it affords them the opportunity to take stock of their harvest and to also thank God for blessings.

Obitube urged all Ogbaru indigenes resident in Aba and its environs to always identify with their kith and kin for their own good and for the collective interest of their community.

Speaking on the significance of the New Yam Festival, the microfinance banker affirmed that the New Yam Festival was very significant in the affairs of Igbo people, describing it as a wonderful way of appreciating the people’s culture and ensuring the promotion of communal way of life.

Also speaking at the occasion, a cleric from Atani in Ogbaru Local Government Area, Rev. Cannon Michael Otogbolu, highlighted the benefits of celebrating the New Yam festival to include peace, progress, love and unity among the people, noting that Ogbaru people are predominantly farmers.

He observed that the New Yam festival in Igboland was a tradition and a sign of time for harvesting of crops cultivated during the farming season.

The cleric noted: “It is the celebration of Igbo traditions, customs, identity and community bonding. It strengthens social ties, unity, and cooperation among community members.”