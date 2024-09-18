Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Ground breaking ceremony of the upgrade of Samuel Akintola Airport Ibadan.

Photo Gallery
From left, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; his Osun State counterpart, Senator Ademola Adeleke; PDP National Deputy Chairman (South), Hon Taofeek Arapaja; PDP National Acting Chairman, Umar Damagum; Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Debo Ogundoyin and deputy governor of Oyo State, Barr Bayo Lawal, during the ground breaking ceremony of the upgrade of Samuel Akintola Airport Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo Gov's Media Unit.
21
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Continue Reading
BISIRIYU 2102 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

NSE pays courtesy visit to Nigerian Naval Dockyard in Lagos

Condolence visit by members of Odimma Umuada Igbo…

Nigerian institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers ,…

Holy Cross Cathedral, investiture ceremony of Papal Knights,…

1 of 510