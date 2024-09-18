Ground breaking ceremony of the upgrade of Samuel Akintola Airport Ibadan. Photo Gallery From left, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; his Osun State counterpart, Senator Ademola Adeleke; PDP National Deputy Chairman (South), Hon Taofeek Arapaja; PDP National Acting Chairman, Umar Damagum; Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Debo Ogundoyin and deputy governor of Oyo State, Barr Bayo Lawal, during the ground breaking ceremony of the upgrade of Samuel Akintola Airport Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo Gov's Media Unit. 21 Share Continue Reading 21 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegramEmail
