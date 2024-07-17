Grief as another NASS member passes on

By Patrick Wemambu

Condolences have continued to pour in following the death Tuesday morning of Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams, Labour Party Member representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Kaduna State at the House of Representatives. His death after a protracted illness comes on the heels of the demise of former House member, Hon. Olaide Akinremi from Oyo State who passed on early July.

Writing on his X handle, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, said he was deeply saddened by the death of his party member in the House of Representatives. “His untimely death at the age of 39 is a tragic loss to the nation,” Obi wrote, noting that; “his passion and expertise in this field (of sports development in Nigeria) will be greatly missed.” He prayed that God who called Adam home will “forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest…and all of us, the fortitude to bear his sad irreparable loss.”

In a condolence message, immediate past Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu while expressing shock over the tragedy, stated that he shared in the grief of all sports lovers in Nigeria. He said; “My heartfelt condolences go out to my former colleagues at the House of Representatives…May they find solace in the fond memories of his life and legacy.”

Until his death, Hon. Adams who was the House Committee Chairman on Sports once served as General Manager for Kada City Football Club and Remo Stars.