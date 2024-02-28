Greenville LNG expands liquefied natural gas, compressed natural gas provision to S/East

Nigeria’s pioneer and leading domestic liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) company, Greenville LNG, has taken another major investment step to expand its operational presence and more affordable, cleaner and more reliable LNG/LCNG provision initiative to the Southeast of the country.

According to a statement by the company’s Head of Communications, Media, PR and Strategic Liaison, Prince Moses Duku, “Greenville LNG from its strategic and first-of-its-kind in West Africa Gas Liquefaction Plant at Rumuji in Rivers State, as well as the company’s investment in its actively operational virtual pipeline system run by its more than 500 LNG-powered specialised trucks, has boldly initiated a visionary and strong determination to meaningfully implement a positive interventionist partnership with the Nigerian government, business community and people to engender a more sustainable industrial development agenda and an empowering home-grown energy security pivoting on Nigeria’s abundant gas resource.

Greenville LNG is on an intentional technical and corporate mission not only to support, but also to proactively and sustainably spike up real time productive enterprise with a generative multiplier effect on GDP-enhancing commerce across the length and breadth of Nigeria.”

Speaking to the media in Enugu at the signing of an agreement between the Enugu State Government and Greenville LNG for the establishment of an LNG/LCNG Mother Station at Ugwu Onyeama, Amuku Abor in Enugu South East Nigeria, Moses Duku said, “…through the production and distribution of cleaner, more affordable and more reliably available liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas to manufacturing industries, power plants to support the national grid, and the automotive sector, Greenville LNG has signalled its patriotic operational commitment to a progressive partnership with Nigeria for the country’s desirable and unstoppable march to a sustainably developed, successful and economically thriving Nigeria and its people.”

Moses further added that, “…with Greenville’s top quality and more affordable LNG and CNG production, reliable availability through the assured virtual pipeline gas delivery system of the company, Nigeria’s industrial developmental revolution and spinoff is right here in our country; Nigeria’s dependable energy future is practically here, and our country’s productive capacities are set to be unleashed like never before.

“That is Greenville LNG’s promise and that is Greenville LNG’s work and progressive commitment to the Federal and State governments as well as to the nation’s productive industrial complex.

“It is in continuation of this corporate mission, that Greenville LNG has come to Enugu to birth its business operations with our Mother LNG/LCNG Station upon which many daughter stations will also anchor across the State to serve Ndi Enugu.”

On the critical issue of affordability by users, Moses Duku said that Greenville LNG‘s provision of LNG and CNG as alternative fuels in Enugu State through the Mother and ensuing daughter stations will substantially reduce the cost of transportation of goods and services as well as the cost of manufacturing immediately by about 30 to 40 %.

The Dr Peter Mbah, administration in Enugu State enunciates a governing philosophy which states that it has a mission “to make Enugu one of the top 3 States in Nigeria in terms of Gross Domestic Product and achieve a 0% rate in the poverty headcount index.”

Emphatic and upbeat on the governing protocols of transparency, traceability, accountability, disruptive innovation, optimal performance, participatory monitoring and process and project evaluation, Dr Mbah, the Governor of Enugu State, in his vision that aligns and synergises perfectly with Greenville’s more reliable, more affordable, cleaner, more socially responsible and more environmentally friendly LNG/CNG utilisation agenda, says hopefully to Ndi Enugu, “Tomorrow is here.”

Executed at the Government House in Enugu, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Chidiebere Onyia, the Attorney General of Enugu State, Dr Kingsley Udeh, and the Commissioner for Works, Dr Obi Ozor signed the Agreement on behalf of the Enugu State Government under the superintendence of the Governor, Dr. Mbah.

Also present on the team of the Enugu State Government at the event were the Permanent Secretary, Enugu State Ministry of Transport, Mr Ikechukwu Nnamoko, and the Special Assistant to the Enugu State Governor on Transport, Mrs Rosemary Ifeoma Ugonabo.

Greenville LNG’s Director, administration, Mr Joseph Oyadoyin and the company’s General Counsel, Barr. (Mrs) Ngozi Efobi signed the Agreement on behalf of Greenville LNG. Also, on the Greenville LNG delegation to the Agreement signing ceremony in Enugu were the Head of the company’s LNG & CNG Retail Marketing operations, Mr Gokul Moothedathu, and Greenville’s Head of Communications, Media, PR and Strategic Liaison, Prince Moses G. Duku, fnipr.

Greenville Gas Liquefaction Plant set up with a 100% Foreign Direct Investment of more than half a billion US Dollars is located in Rumuji, Rivers State.

The company’s Gas Liquefaction Plant, the first of its kind in West Africa, is currently equipped with three liquefaction trains with a combined production capacity of 2,250 metric tonnes of LNG per day. With two additional trains ordered and underway, upon full installation of the five liquefaction trains, Greenville LNG will increase total production capacity of the Gas Liquefaction Plant to 5,250 metric tonnes of LNG per day.

With customer satisfaction and sustainable national industrial development as its top priority, and with proactive gas hubs expansion works ongoing, Greenville LNG Gas Hubs are already operative in Kaduna, Koton-Karfe in Kogi State, Shagamu in Ogun State, Benin In Edo, and Rumuji in Rivers State. Greenville is a proudly one-stop solution for gas power anywhere in Nigeria. Greenville LNG has a capacity to sustainably supply LNG for industries with requirements of between 1MW to 250 MW. With Greenville LNG, customers are assured premium product quality and reliable gas supply to meet fuel needs all year round.

Greenville LNG operates a socially responsible and soundly ethical business process and proudly pays preserving attention to the health, safety and environment of its employees, contractors, stakeholders and the public.

