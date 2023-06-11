Green Energy: ND Western’s Approach to Reducing GHG Emissions

The United Nations Environment Programme, UNEP, has been leading the cause of protecting our environment for decades. Major environmental protection campaigns began in the 1960s and 1970s with key international programs like the Environment Committee of the OECD and the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment 1970.

In 1972, the UN General Assembly designated June 5th as World Environment Day, WED. It is a United Nations international day and a global platform for inspiring positive change, celebrating environmental action, and the power of governments, businesses, and individuals to create a more sustainable world.

Global efforts to promote environmental awareness are gaining traction especially, in developing countries, including Nigeria. With a belief that more needs to be done, the issues around an earth-friendly environment can be addressed through educative and outreach programs that target communities, schools, and businesses. By promoting sustainable practices such as recycling, reducing waste, and conserving energy, we can all play a role in protecting the environment. In addition to raising awareness, it is also crucial to take action to safeguard the environment. This can be done through policy changes, such as implementing regulations to reduce pollution and protect natural resources. It can also involve individual actions, such as reducing our carbon footprint.

ND Western Limited, NDW, is proud to identify with this global event having continually put steps towards a more sustainable future on the front burner. As a leading company in the energy sector, ND Western Limited recognizes the importance of environmental sustainability and is committed to reducing its carbon footprint having implemented various initiatives to promote environmental responsibility, such as investing in renewable energy sources, reducing waste, and promoting eco-friendly practices.

The company has taken a measurable approach to reducing emissions by leading the way in sustainable oil exploration and production. With its approach to tracking and reducing scope 1 and scope 2 emissions in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, NDW is committed to playing a central part in the Energy Transition.

NDW’s gas focus is one way that the company plans to achieve emissions reduction targets that align with reaching net zero by the year 2050. To monitor its progress towards Net Zero, the company uses specific guidance on reporting of emissions for the oil and gas industry as provided in the “Oil and gas industry guidance on voluntary sustainability reporting guidelines”, produced by IPIECA (formerly the International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association).

The IPIECA guidelines, which NDW adopts, are industry specific and recommend a series of discrete activities that should be estimated and reported by oil and gas companies. The guidelines introduce the concept originally proposed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, IPCC, to report emissions of not just CO2, but also CH4 and other greenhouse gases. IPIECA also recognizes that one of the most impactful sources of emissions in the oil and gas industry is caused by the flaring, venting, and leakage of both CO2 and CH4 in production operations.

NDW with her JV Partner, owns Edjeba and Ogunu Estate in Warri which is powered by gas from NGC gas line.

ND Western’s commitment to sustainability cuts across its value chain. The company also engages in community development projects that promote environmental conservation and awareness. These include, waste management, and awareness programs on environmental practices and sustainability. Also, as one of the major players in the transition to clean energy, ND Western is developing green initiatives to its reduce carbon foot prints.

ND Western Limited believes that everyone has a role to play in protecting the environment, and World Environment Day is an opportunity to raise awareness and act towards a more sustainable future. By participating in these events and activities, ND Western Limited hopes to inspire others to join the movement and make a positive impact on the planet.