Greater Lagos Fiesta positioned to address youth restiveness, says Commissioner

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Barely two weeks to the Greater Lagos Fiesta, the State Government on Friday gave assurance that the event would address youth restiveness towards having a fun and peaceful atmosphere for the residents during the yuletide.

The State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka stated this during a press briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, saying “We have lined up an incredible array of music stars who will grace the stage and thrill all fun lovers from Badagry to Epe, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, and Ikeja featuring homegrown talents to international sensations, the best of Afro Beats, Highlife,Juju and Fuji.”

The Lagos Countdown 2024 #Greater Lagos Fiesta is expected to attract not less than 25,000 participants and will also feature fireworks, live music concerts, Comedy, and cultural performances.

Benson-Awoyinka stressed that the year 2024 fiesta which shall be a non-stop excitement from December 29th, 2023, to January 1st, 2024, will take place in the five divisions of the state.

The Commissioner explained that, “We see putting everything in place to ensure adequate security. We see working with all the security agencies like the police, DSS and LASTMA to ensure safety.

“We are making sure that drug is clamp down during the season, we are working with NDLEA to have a Lagos that is free of drugs.”

Speaking on the purpose of decentralizing the event to five divisions, she said,”I believe the last administration of Mr Akinwunmi Ambode extended the event to the five divisions to have inclusiveness. So that, no part of the state is left behind.”

Benson-Awoyinka said, “This annual fiesta has over the years proven to be a very engaging and mind-blowing event, providing fun activities and entertainment for Lagosians in their various localities across the five Ibile divisions of the State.

“As a matter of fact, the Lagos Countdown 2024 #Greater Lagos Fiesta, has been serving the purpose of discovering and nurturing new talents, exposing young talented entertainers to bigger platforms while also serving as a mechanism for curbing youth restiveness that often characterizes the festive period.

“The three-day event, apart from showcasing the cultural activities and nurturing up-coming talented youngsters in the entertainment and creative industry, the entertainment show will also positively impact the State’s economy through massive sales of goods and services to thousands of fun and entertainment lovers throughout the duration of the event.

“This event is a testament to the rich cultural heritage and artistic diversity that Lagos State has to offer. It’s a celebration of our music, our art, and our vibrant cultural scene. The Lagos Countdown 2024 #Greater Lagos Fiesta is a platform that brings people together, transcending boundaries and fostering a sense of unity and community.

“Let me emphasize that this event is not just about the music. The Year 2023 Greater Lagos Fiesta will also showcase the best of our local cuisine, arts and crafts, and traditional performances. Participants will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, and flavors that make Lagos such a unique and vibrant city.

“The details of the entertainers, artists, and other special attractions for participants at the event would be made known in the next few days.”

