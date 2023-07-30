Grassroots football: Legend FC lifts maiden Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi FCT unity cup

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The month-long competition among teams from the six area councils of the FCT ended with the grand finale played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja weekend when Legend FC of AMAC defeated Maracana FC of Kwali 2-1 to lift the maiden Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi FCT unity football cup.

Kelechi Francis of Legend FC opened scoring in the 38th minute before Sheriff Idris of Maracana FC restored parity for the Kwali boys on resumption of the second half in the 47th minute.

Francis, however, sealed victory for the Legend boys with a clean finish in the 52nd minute, to ensure a 2-1 victory for Legend FC.

Earlier in the third place match, Kickers FC defeated N-Youth FC 5-4 on penalties, after regulation time ended 2-2.

Mrs Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, organiser of the championship, told journalists after the match that the competition was organised to foster unity and discover grassroots talent scattered across the FCT.

The media entrepreneur and former All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial aspirant for FCT, said sports could serve as a veritable tool for empowering Nigerian youth and promoting unity in the country.

“This inaugural competition is meant to engage our youth and promote unity in the country, starting with FCT.

“If there is no unity, there cannot be a nation. So, we are trying to use sports to bring about positive change, get our youths off the streets, and build a great nation,” she said.

Benjamins-Laniyi said ex-internationals such as Kanu Nwankwo and Femi Ajilore were selected as ambassadors of the competition to give inspiration and mentorship to young talents discovered at the competition.