Grant Nnamdi Kanu presidential pardon and release him, Kanu’s traditional Ruler HRM Ugwuejeh begs President Tinubu.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The people of Afaraukwu autonomous Community in Umuahia North LGA, Abia have appealed to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to grant their son Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) presidential pardon and release him to them.

The traditional ruler of the community, HRM Eze Amaechi Kelvin Ugwuejeh, the Egwu -ukwu III of Afaraukwu autonomous Community who made this appeal while fielding questions from Journalists at his palace in Afaraukwu shortly after performing the 2023 new yam festival, begged the president to use his discretion and veto power as the president of the country and forgive their son of whatever they feel he has committed and allow him to come back home and join his people.

He urged the president not to look at the issue from the political angle, rather to apply humane view to the issue and see it as an opportunity for his administration to righting wrongs.

He maintained that releasing him would bring unity, peace and progress in the country,added that some people are capitalizing on his continued incarceration to commit atrocities in the South East using his name,where as he is not in support of that.

He revealed that one of the reasons why Afaraukwu people were celebrating the 2023 new yam festival in a low key was because of the continued detention of their son who should be part of this important annual festival.

His words,” We are begging president Bola Tinubu to review this issue of keeping our son mazi Nnamdi Kanu in detention, pardon him of whatever he has done and release him to us.

” Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is my son and I am appealing to the president to use his discretion and his veto power as the president to forgive him and release him to come home to his people as well as to take care of his family.

“Afaraukwu people are asking his Excellency president Bola Tinubu to please forgive him, Nigerians should forgive him too.

“The President should see this as an opportunity to righting wrongs and pay attention to the yearnings of the people.

” The President has the power to pardon and because of how sensitive the issue is, releasing him will strengthen peace and unity in the country.

” We are pleading to Nigerians to forgive us and release our son.

” President Tinubu please have mercy and forgive our son , release him to us and let there be peace and progress in the country.

“Let the president look at the issue from the humane point of view and not to allow the issue to be politicized and if he release him to the people of Afaraukwu as our son,we will talk and advice him when he is going the wrong way” he assured.