Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Grand Re-Launch of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Entertainment , Creative Group held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...President & Chairman of Council, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Chief Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale-Cole; Chairperson (LCCI)  Entertainment and Creative Group, Dr Ngozi Omambala; Deputy Treasurer, LCCI, Mrs. Tola Gbogboade; Honorary life vice President (LCCI) Ms Shade Bembatoum-Young;· Deputy President, (LCCI) Gabriel Idahosa; Vice President, Engr. Leye Kupoluyi; CEO, Xtreme Cr8tivity Xpressions Ltd. Debo Atiba; and Mrs. Sally Ufuoma Ukpo. during the Grand Re-Launch of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Entertainment and Creative  Group held at Movenpick Hotel, Kingsway Road Ikoyi on 28/9/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
140
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

\

L-r…  Interior Designer. Creative director. Rudy Stanley-Zebulon; a Guest;   vice president (LCCI)   Ladi Smith; immediate Past President (LCCI) Tori Mabogunje;  President & Chairman of Council, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Chief Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale-Cole; Chairperson (LCCI)   Entertainment  and Creative group, Dr Ngozi Omambala; Deputy Treasurer, LCCI, Mrs. Tola Gbogboade; Honorary life vice President (LCCI) Ms  Shade Bembatoum-Young.

L-r… Honorary life vice President (LCCI) Ms.  Shade Bembatoum-Young; Chairperson of the Hotel, Hospitality & Tourism Group, Lady Sally Ukpo;  Chairperson (LCCI)  Entertainment and Creative Group, Dr. Ngozi Omambala; immediate past President (LCCI) Tori Mabogunje.

L-r …Chairperson (LCCI)  Entertainment and Creative  Group, Dr Ngozi Omambala; with Director-General/Chief Executive Officer at Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). Dr. Chinyere Almona.

L-r… Chairperson (LCCI)  Entertainment  and Creative Group, Dr Ngozi Omambala; with  Music artiste, Diwari Peterside.

L-r …Vice Chairman (Programs)  Creation Group, Hajia Amuah Mohammed;  Former Chairman  (LCCI)  Entertainment  and Creative Group, Ade Olufeko; Chairman of LCCI Agriculture and Agro-Allied Group, Kola Aderibigbe; Deputy Treasurer, LCCI, Mrs. Tola Gbogboade.

Cross Section of the fashion Parade at the program.

The men’s fashion, at the program during the Grand Re-Launch of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Entertainment  and Creative Group, held at  Movenpick Hotel, Kingsway Road Ikoyi on. 28/9/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10106 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 3, 2023

Segun Awolowo daughter Oluwayinka with Ifedotun Ogundipe…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 2, 2023

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 1, 2023

1 of 363