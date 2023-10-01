Champion Newspapers Limited
Grand Re-Launch of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Creature, Entrainment Group held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...President & Chairman of Council, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Chief Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale-Cole; Chairperson (LCCI) Creature and Entrainment Group, Dr Ngozi Omambala; Deputy Treasurer, LCCI, Mrs. Tola Gbogboade; Honorary life vice President (LCCI) Ms Shade Bembatoum-Young;· Deputy President, (LCCI) Gabriel Idahosa; Vice President, Engr. Leye Kupoluyi; CEO, Xtreme Cr8tivity Xpressions Ltd. Debo Atiba; and Mrs. Sally Ufuoma Ukpo. During the Grand Re-Launch of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Creature and Entrainment Group held at Movenpick Hotel, Kingsway Road Ikoyi on 28/9/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…  Interior Designer. Creative director. Rudy Stanley-Zebulon; a Guest;   vice president (LCCI)   Ladi Smith; immediate Past President (LCCI) Tori Mabogunje;  President & Chairman of Council, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Chief Asiwaju (Dr) Michael Olawale-Cole; Chairperson (LCCI) Creature and Entrainment group, Dr Ngozi Omambala; Deputy Treasurer, LCCI, Mrs. Tola Gbogboade; Honorary life vice President (LCCI) Ms  Shade Bembatoum-Young.

L-r… Honorary life vice President (LCCI) Ms.  Shade Bembatoum-Young; Chairperson of the Hotel, Hospitality & Tourism Group, Lady Sally Ukpo;  Chairperson (LCCI) Creature and Entrainment Group, Dr. Ngozi Omambala; immediate past President (LCCI) Tori Mabogunje.

L-r …Chairperson (LCCI) Creature and Entrainment Group, Dr Ngozi Omambala; with Director-General/Chief Executive Officer at Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). Dr. Chinyere Almona.

L-r… Chairperson (LCCI) Creature and Entrainment Group, Dr Ngozi Omambala; with  Music artiste, Diwari Peterside.

L-r …Vice Chairman (Programs)  Creation Group, Hajia Amuah Mohammed;  Former Chairman  (LCCI) Creature and Entrainment Group, Ade Olufeko; Chairman of LCCI Agriculture and Agro-Allied Group, Kola Aderibigbe; Deputy Treasurer, LCCI, Mrs. Tola Gbogboade.

Cross Section of the fashion Parade at the program.

The men’s fashion, at the program during the Grand Re-Launch of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Creature and Entrainment Group, held at  Movenpick Hotel, Kingsway Road Ikoyi on. 28/9/2023… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

