Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Grand opening of Ark of Light for All Nations in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 R-L ..Chief, Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project.Apostle Abrich Agbi; Deputy Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project. Pastor Engr. Salvation Alibor;  Assistant   Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project, Pastor Eke Ugwu, Press Conference on the  Grand opening of Ark of Light for all Nations Schedule for 11th November, held at the church premises in Lagos on   7/11/2023... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI..
35
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Member of Planning Committee Ark of Light project, Pastor Barrister, Freda Utake; Member, Elder Uka Ogelle; Deputy Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project. Pastor Engr. Salvation Alibor; Chief, Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project Apostle Abrich Agbi; Assistant Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project, Pastor Eke Ugwu.

L-r… Member of Planning Committee Ark of Light project. Elder Uka Ogelle; Deputy Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project. Pastor Engr. Salvation Alibor; Chief, Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project. Apostle Abrich Agbi;  Assistant   Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project, Pastor Eke Ugwu. Member, Pastor (Mrs) Kate Ogelle.

L-r… Deputy Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project. Pastor Engr. Salvation Alibor; Chief, Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project Apostle Abrich Agbi;  Assistant   Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project, Pastor Eke Ugwu. Member, Pastor (Mrs) Kate Ogelle; member Pastor Engr  Micheal Emelieze; during a Press Conference on the grand .opening of Ark of Light for all Nations Schedule for 11th November, held at the church premises in Lagos on   7/11/2023  …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10299 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 9, 2023

Annual General Meeting of Newspaper Proprietors Association…

Praise Party movie film premiere by Anuli Ajagu held in…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 8, 2023

1 of 380