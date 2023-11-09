Grand opening of Ark of Light for All Nations in Lagos

L-r… Member of Planning Committee Ark of Light project, Pastor Barrister, Freda Utake; Member, Elder Uka Ogelle; Deputy Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project. Pastor Engr. Salvation Alibor; Chief, Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project Apostle Abrich Agbi; Assistant Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project, Pastor Eke Ugwu.

L-r… Member of Planning Committee Ark of Light project. Elder Uka Ogelle; Deputy Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project. Pastor Engr. Salvation Alibor; Chief, Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project. Apostle Abrich Agbi; Assistant Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project, Pastor Eke Ugwu. Member, Pastor (Mrs) Kate Ogelle.

L-r… Deputy Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project. Pastor Engr. Salvation Alibor; Chief, Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project Apostle Abrich Agbi; Assistant Liaison Officer Ark of Light Project, Pastor Eke Ugwu. Member, Pastor (Mrs) Kate Ogelle; member Pastor Engr Micheal Emelieze; during a Press Conference on the grand .opening of Ark of Light for all Nations Schedule for 11th November, held at the church premises in Lagos on 7/11/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng