Gowon Calls on ECOWAS to lift sanctions against Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Former Head of State Gen.(Dr) Yakubu Gowon has called on Heads of State of the other remaining 12 member states of the Economic Community of West Africa States ECOWAS to immediately lift the sanctions on Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic.

The retired Army General and one of the founding fathers of the regional body also called for an extraordinary meeting of the sub-regional body to brainstorm on the way forward for peace and stability of the sub-region.

He made the call on Wednesday at a press conference with the theme: “Peace, Prosperity and Stability of the ECOWAS and the West Africa sub-region held at the ECOWAS Commission Asokoro Abuj

He said that he is saddened by the announcement of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic of the exit form the regional economic community due to sanctions placed by the Chairman of the Authority of the Heads of State of the ECOWAS on these nation’s

The former Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria also stated that the sub-regional body has made significant strides in trade liberalization, peace keeping and political stability of the West Africa sub-region.

He noted that the ordinary citizens of these countries who are the benfitaries of the regional economic and political integration by the ECOWAS are the worst hit by the exit of the three countries.

He therefore appealed to the three African countries to re-unite with thier counterparts in the interest of peace, prosperity and political stability of the West Africa sub-region.

In a remark at the event, the President of the ECOWAS Commission Mr Omar Alieu Tourney said that the sub-regional body has scheduled to hold an extra-ordinary session of the Heads of State of the member states of the community on the current political crisis in these nations.

He said that the summit is scheduled to hold on Saturday 24th February 2024 in the State House Abuja Nigeria

He said that he would personally deliver the letter of the elder state man to the heads of states of the member counties of the regional economic block at the meeting.