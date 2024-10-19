Gowon @90: CDS salutes former Head of State for promoting peace, national unity

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU , Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) congratulated former Head of State and elder statesman General Yakubu Gowon, as he marks his 90th birthday.

A statement by Director Defence Information Brigadier General Tukur Gusau disclosed that the CDS noted with delight that as Nigeria’s Head of State from 1966 to 1975, General Gowon played a key role in promoting and maintaining Nigeria’s peace and unity despite all the challenges of the period.

“Indeed, General Gowon’s exemplary service and leadership have left an indelible mark in the history of Nigeria.

“It is on record that his vision and commitment to peace and national reconciliation since his famous speech ‘no victor, no vanquished’ at the end of Nigeria’s civil war have contributed greatly to a stable and prosperous Nigeria.

“As a detribalized Nigerian and peace ambassador, it is worthy to mention that General Gowon has sustained his good work to humanity through his NGO, the Yakubu Gowon Foundation.

” In recognition of the former Head of State’s numerous contributions to the country, the AFN honours his enduring legacy. His virtues of discipline, dedication and patriotism as well as his vision of a united Nigeria continue to inspire generations of Nigerian military personnel and civilians alike.

“As he celebrates this milestone, the AFN wishes him continued good health, happiness and peace. Happy 90th birthday to an extraordinary leader and an exemplary statesman,” he added.

