Govt to Police: Arrest instigators of insecurity, sponsors of IPOB in Abia

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Abia State government has demanded and submitted that His Excellency the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the chief of Army Staff ,the National Security Adviser and the Inspector General of Police should kindly use their good offices to cause immediate and thorough investigation into the allegations of that Governor Alex Otti was using Abia Funds to sponsor the litigation of the LP presidential candidate in the last Presidential Election,Mr Peter Obi and that of alleged sponsoring the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) to cause terror in the State.

Addressing a cross-section of Journalists in Abia Government House Umuahia on the 3 of October 2023 during a press conference organized by Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Abia State Governor, he explained that the allegations are weighty and have the propensity to cause disaffection, insecurity, breakdown of law and order and capable of endangering the lives and property of innocent citizens.

According to him,” The attention of Abia State government has been drawn to videos arising from two press briefings conducted by individuals suspected to have been hired by opposition elements.

” In the first press conference a group of few young men had alleged that Governor Alex Otti was using Abia Funds to sponsor the litigation of the LP presidential candidate in the last Presidential Election, Mr Peter Obi.

” In the second press conference, another group of strange fellows alleged that the four months old Government of Dr Alex Otti is sponsor the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cause terror in the state.

” They went further to call for the Governorship election judgement billed for 6th October,2023 not to be delivered in Abia because the Abia State Government had allegedly concluded plans to intimidate the Justices to deliver judgement in favour of Governor Alex Otti or alternatively would ensure that the Judges would be killed if they fail to deliver judgement in favour of the Governor” he said

He informed that Governor Otti being a product of a nationally celebrated Governorship election victory, considers it ” a demeaning insult and provocative black mail for a group of greedy hatchet men with zero stake in the Abia project to sit behind the microphone and spew gibberish that lowers the office of the Governor of Abia State while insulting the sensibilities of our people who have heaved a sigh of relief since the emergence of Governor Alex Otti.

” The two opposition parties that are in court against Governor Otti and who are suspected to be the brains behind these allegations know very well that they have terrible cases and that their suits would be thrown into the thrash bin on the 6th of October,hence the resort to this panic and desperate strategy of deceit and destabilisation”