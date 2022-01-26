Govt should recognize private security guards to properly secure the country -Danjuma Abudullahi

DANJUMA ABUDULLAHI is the Executive Director of a non-governmental organization (NGO), Umma Support Iniative.In this interview, Abudullahi talks about what his organization has been doing and other security issues. Excerpt:

Is your organization faith-based?

It is faith-based because we carry out our activities in line with the schools and ethics of Islam.

Are you involved in advocacy policy and the human rights of citizens?

Basically, we try to engage the government and other stakeholders for the most marginalized group, children and women.

When was your organization formed?

It was formed and registered with CAC in July 2006

Do you collaborate with other stakeholders?

We collaborate with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other organizations in Nigeria.

What is your interest in the security of Nigeria?

My interest in the security of our country is that basically, without a secure environment we cannot do our business or carry out our activities in villages and towns where most of our people are located.

What is then the role of your organisation in the security sector?

Recently, I am involved in what we call private security, being supported by DecaF and we are trying to look at the role of private security in Nigeria. We know that our security sector is being overwhelmed by the insecurities in the country. We are looking at the role of private security guards in ensuring that we have a secured Nigeria.

What is the impact of private security guards especially in most parts of the North?

Well, we know insecurity and the nature of our system whereby, we don’t have enough policemen. According to the records, we have just 300,000 policemen in Nigeria and cannot govern the states. So, we have people who want to make use of what they have. They select some youths, hunters and say that these re the people securing them in the country. So, their impact is well felt because at last when you come into a place and you are not known, these people will stop you and ask you where are you going and all of that. If you are not able to identify where you are going, they ask you to go out because of our interest. Our interest is also to see that these people also don’t take advantage of being private security guards and begin to do some criminal activities.

I mean some of them see themselves as more powerful than the police and the Army. I think their impact is being felt but people of the North are also concerned that these private security guards also need to be checked and that is where our organization is also working with other NGOs to see how we can bring out guidelines and also see that they are also taken into consideration. For example, when a governor is coming to meetings, security meetings in the state, the government doesn’t regard these private security guards because they are not well constituted; no Governor will want to bring them on board. We are also saying that the Governor and the state government can give them guidelines on how to behave and then put them into consideration in the security architecture of the state.

What is your role as an NGO in the private security outfit?

Our role is partnering with Decaf. Decaf is an organization that has an interest in the security sector and it has helped a whole lot of developed countries to modernize and give a framework on how private security will operate. I don’t know if you know anything about private military contractors who were brought into Mali to quench the rebels because the Malians Army were overwhelmed and they were trying to overthrow the government but the government brought in private security, military contractors to come and help. So, recently, some people talked about why can’t Nigeria bring in military contractors to fight Boko Haram insurgents and we are saying no, we have a framework. If private military contractors are coming into Nigeria, on what framework, on what guidelines are they going to operate? This is because private military contractors are very powerful and need a whole lot of money. So, Decaf has been doing that kind of activity in the last 30 years. So, it is bringing in capacity into Nigeria through our NGO. They have handled our activities and then we are building capacity for journalists on how to report on security issues.

Has any government given any support to your organization?

Yes, the government has given moral support to our organization. Moral support in the sense that we launched the guidelines in September last year. We had representatives of the Inspector-General (IGP), the Civil Commandant General in our meeting. We have the Ambassador of Switzerland who also gave us moral support. So, we cannot do this without the government because you know security is a very important area and we cannot be doing this without the support of the government morally. And of course, we open our books for them to see what we are doing, the guidelines, and all of that. It is something that they are interested in.

How do you get funds to run your NGO?

We get funding to run our NGO through donations. I just mentioned Decaf. Decaf sponsors our capacity building and all of that. So, there are NGOs around the world who have a similar interest to what we are doing be it in health and we come together and identify goal plans and objectives and try to see what we can do to help. Ours is just to help the government in achieving its objectives.

Can you tell us your vision and mission?

Our vision is to see a well-developed society and our mission is to be one of the leading organizations that enhance positive development in our country. Our focus is basically on health, education, and corruption.

What were you doing before running an NGO?

I am into private properties as a civil engineer in a company of which I am the Executive Director and my time is divided between my two interests.

What is your impact on education and health?

Well,l our impact on education and health is that we have been able to bring in some children who are at home and who cannot go to school and now about three to four thousand children have succeeded in going back school through our project in collaboration with United States Agency for International Development and on health, we have been part of a campaign called: ‘Make Nigeria Stronger’ and this campaign, in collaboration with another campaign led by Bono,a musician, and an activist who is interested in education and health recently in climate change. So, we were campaigning sending letters to President Muhammadu Buhari on building capacity for our students. Our students up to the tertiary institutions should write letters to their representatives, and their governments to sign into the idea of making 15 per cent of our national budget signed into law.

Can you tell us about your empowerment programmes?

Our empowerment programmes basically what we to the education project we try to empower women with soft loans they can do business and support their children in schools. This is because you will agree with me a woman with no source of livelihood cannot support her child or children to go to school. So, we include women in our empowerment progammes. We give them small loans to start businesses when their child is going to school so that they will be able to buy pencils and erasers and feed them.

For a better society