Govt should cut down the taxes imposed on people and encourage indigenous producers – Amb. Stella Rita Asogwa

Chief Amb.Dr. Stella Rita Awelle Asogwa, FIBM, FIISD, FCIAP, JP [Kpakpando oma Ndigbo] is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zarita Couture and Academy located in Abuja. She runs a Marcoriano Chinese restaurant and formerly owned Laritas Beauty spa. In this interview with ISAAC NGUMAH, she talks about her business and other issues. Read on:

What made you to start a fashion outfit?

I always have that flair; that interest for fashion.

What were you doing before you started a fashion outfit?

I had a saloon and spa business which l handle.

Can you tell us about your Fashion Academy?

Zarita Fashion Academy is an academy l set up a few years ago for the training of students and youths and even teenagers too during holidays who are interested in the fashion industry. They undergo training such as ready to wear, fashion illustration, sewing, beadmaking, and anything concerning fashion and the craft.

How many students have you trained so far?

I have trained quite a number of students.

What are the impacts that you have made so far through your Fashion Academy?

The impact that l have made through my fashion academy is training people; the youths that are interested in the skill acquisition. That’s the impacts that l have made through my Fashion Academy

What influenced you to have started a Fashion Academy?

Like I said, l already have a fashion brand where l make clothes. So, l decided to set up the Fashion Academy for people interested in the fashion industry. l set up the Fashion Academy as a place for for training.

What do you sew?

We make various types of clothes we sew for men, women and children. We try to incorporate African prints Ankara native and etc like the western fabrics; the silk and the cotton fabrics and we use it to make the ready- to wear fashion fitting for your everyday look for the office wear.

Where do you source for your raw materials?

Here in Abuja, Lagos, Aba in the East .When l travel, l source from the newyork fashion district.

What drives in the fashion industry?

It is just my love for fashion anywhere; it is just my personal love.

Are you a member of any fashion events or any fashion week?

I am a member and l have attended a couple of African fashion week London, fashion week Nigeria and a host of others.

Tell us your growth in the fashion industry?

The brand is still a work in progress; we are still growing,

Tell us your focus

I am looking at being an established brand thatwill like to see more people put on Zarita couture; putting on the brand; l will like to see more of the brand.

Tell us your challenges in the industry

The electricity, the cost of labour is very high, the rising cost of commodities and items like fabrics that we use are always skyrocketed. There is no constant prices and taxes from the government agency AMAC makes it difficult for us to breakthrough. We have power taxes from the government agencies and the high cost of items that we need for productions are the major challenges.

Tell us your competitions in the industry

There are lots of competitions in the business and you have to be abreast with the current marketing skill out there; you have to really up your marketing skills; so, l find myself looking for experienced hands in the marketing department to come and assist in projecting the business the way l want it to be projected.

Tell us customers’ relationship experience

There are diverse customers; so, you have different kinds of reactions from customers. You have different characters and background; so, you have to adjust to meet up with their demands.

Tell us your innovation plans

I don’t have any innovations plan other than focusing on Adire prints before l focus on different styles. That is what l will focus on for now.

How did you raise capital in starting your fashion outfit?

I raise capital from my food business actually the profits that l made from my restaurant business from there l started up my fashion outfits.

What are your expectations from the government to support SME in the fashion industry?

The government needs to look into the local taxations that l have mentioned before from AMAC. They need to cut down in the number of taxes they impose on people, they need to cut it. The taxes are just too high for people to bear, the cost of everything is high and production cost too; they need to build the the textile industry in Nigeria so that the cost of production can be cheaper. They should focus on Made in Nigeria wears, revive some of our factories that are down and encourage indigenous producers like us.

How do you see the future of fashion industry in Nigeria?

Fashion industry is doing well in Nigeria, Nigerians are very good in creativity but they can do better we have beautiful styles beautiful fabrics but we can be bigger and better and better Nigeria is very a fashionable country.and our designs are very fashionable, and accepted all over the world and if the government can encourage us our brands will grow and be recognized international. It is time for our indigenous factories and productions departments to grow so that we can begin to exports our made in Nigeria the government can also project us to the world through cnn and international media and it will be a boost.

Are you into export of Nigerian products?

Yes l have done some exportations.

What is your advice for those who want to go into fashion business?

Is it clothings fabrics or you want to sell accessories like shoes and bags? Find out the area of specialization in the fashion line that interests you. Go for training. You can start small from there you grow from your home; you can sell out to the world; you can introduce your business on social media, take pictures and sell out to the world. You can start with whatever you have just have focus and fly from there.

How have you been able to create job through your fashion outfits?

I am a designer not a tailor; definitely, l have to employ tailors for that. l have been able to employ staff like tailors, managers cleaners, supervisors for almost 12 years.

Tell us about your awards so far?

Member of the Board of trustees Elite women Network Int’l (EWNI), Member, Commonwealth Businesswomen Africa (CBW-AFRICA); Honorary Patron, Association Of Private Media Establishments In Nigeria (APPMEN), Honoured in the Southeast Hall of Fame Memorabila, Global Leader of Integrity Merit Award for Courage in Character; Patriotism and Humanitarian Leadership, among others.

Do you have any projects at heart?

Working on a project, zarita fashion and art fusion where we will be showcasing raw undiscovered talents from Nigeria to the world.

