Govt should address hardship seriously biting people in the country -Prince Musa Abutu

PRINCE MUSA ABUBAKAR ABUTU is the Secretary-General, Commonwealth Society of Nigeria; former national secretary, Rebuild Nigeria Party (RBNP), National Voluntary Organization of Nigeria,and Vice President, National Youth Council of Nigeria, among others. He contested House of Representatives for Ankpa, Omale and Olamaboro Federal Constituency, Kogi State on the platform of APC in 2015.

In this chat with ISAAC NGUMAH, Prince Abutu talks about the Renewd Hope Agend of President Tinubu and other isssues. Read on:

Can you tell us your assessment of President Tinubu in office so far?

For me, I have not followed his activities in government.I couldn’t assess him for the past one year

What can say on the Renewed Hope agenda of the President?

I am one of the people that have been promoting the renewed hope and we have launched ambassadors to follow it up to promote his activities and programs down to the rural areas, in march 11th this year,we invited people from states to commission them as renewed hope ambassadors and back to create more awareness.

Do you think that things will get better with the present government in power some people are saying there is still hope in his government, what can you say to this?

That is what people have been saying about any government that comes into power, we will continue giving people hope, I have studied the leadership of this country for a long time I can’t say anything on that.

What can you say on the security challenges in Nigeria?

The security challenges are still there, but the security agents are making efforts in tackling the security challenge.

How can government tackle corruption in the country?

If the government wants to tackle it, they can tackle it. I don’t think they have the political will to tackle.

Should Nigeria revisit 2014 National Confab?

Is that our problem? People are talking about hunger in the land; the issues of revisiting confab and bringing back the old national anthem are not Nigeria problems. Everybody is lamenting on the high cost things; people are looking for food to eat.

What can you on restructuring of the country and the state police?

There is serious hunger in the land. Everywhere in Nigeria, prices of things like rice, beans, garri, tomatoes, pepper are rising on daily basis. So, what we need to do is to make efforts for people to eat.

What have you been doing since INEC deregistered your party?

Well, I am managing my NGO and we are doing well on that field.

On which platform are you planning to contest House of Rep in 2027?

For now, I don’t have any comment, we are working hard to put things together; when we are done,we will let the public know.

What advice do you have for President on his economic policies?

Let him try and bring food for people to eat.

What can you say on Constitution Review?

There is no anytime we will have any National Assembly that they will not review it, but what is the result? They are making the review of the Constitution as an avenue of making money, 8th, 9th Ntional Assembly members reviewed it and this is 10th.

What can you say on anti-grazing Bill?

All those ones are the issues that will cause confusions in the land. What the government needs to do is to allow the security agents do their jobs, maintaining peace and putting things under control.

What can you say on Electoral Law reform?

They have been doing it and we have not seen any result, they will put a clause to manipulate it.

What can say on the rate of unemployment in the country?

The government needs to create more jobs for people.

What can you say on the high cost of living in Nigeria due to the removal of fuel subsidy?

Government needs to see what people are facing and bring solution to the hardship; the hardship is biting hard on people. All over the country, people are hungry. If they are pushed to the wall, it will become another thing.

Tell us your plans and focus?

I am working very hard by the end of this year; I will make my attention known to Nigerians.

Some people are saying this goverenment is a trial and error government. Do you agree?

A lot of people are saying that this government has made Buhari a champion. I will continue to promote the activities/programmess of a government like promoting the Renewed Hope of the President but the government has to sit up and bring solutions to the table. The President can as well pay subsidy for everybody so that during his time, Nigeria will remember that there was no hunger, they are bringing different reforms and all that and people are not eating.

Do you support parties merging together in 2027 to take over from APC government?

Yes, if they can merge together in 2027 and be strong and give us a good candidate. We are talking about Nigeria now; anything that will make the country stand well is a welcome development. If they can merge and give Nigeria a good candidate that will put Nigeria in a good shape, Nigerians will support him.

For a better society