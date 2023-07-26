Govs fight their predecessors immediately they resume Office says Akpabio

By Adekunle Adesuji

The President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday lamented that Governors in Nigeria always fight their predecessor immediately they resumed office.

Akpabio Who spoke at the 60th birthday anniversary lecture and book presentation of Senate leader, Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele in Abuja applauded the celebrant for his loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for over 30.years when he served as aide to him in National Assembly in 1992.

Akpabio who expressed displeasure with the attitude of governors to their predecessors said there is no former governor that has not have issue with his governor citing issue of Senator Adams Oshiomole , Senator Adamu Ailero apart from that of Ekiti state, Abiodun Oyebamiji who is yet to fight with his predecessor..

The President of the Senate said, ” The Governor of Ekiti state is great example of what leadership should be , he has remained steadfast

” As a Governor , the moment you handover power to your successor , he will turn on you , either his taste will change or attitude , there is no any governor in Nigeria that has no problem with their predecessor apart from Ekiti governor there is why we have to celebrate Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele for the kind of his person. ”

Speaking at the event , former Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos , Prof. Toyin Ogundipe disclosed that Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) have no business in the convoy of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima once the Police is in the convoy.

The former Vice who delivered lecture at the 60th birthday anniversary lecture said that there is for political office holders to reduce number of vehicles in their convoy to show to Nigerians that you feel their pains in this season.

Ogundipe said , ” There is need for our leaders to reduce there number of vehicles in their convey so that Nigerians will known that you feel their pains.

“There is nothing VIO, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) are doing in the entourage of President and Vice President once you have police I’m the convoy.”

Speaking on the issue of Insecurity in Nigeria, Prof. Ogundipe said that the issue of insecurity is global problem saying there are more crimes in the countries condemning Nigeria, but it is possible to change the narrative because they control cyber space .