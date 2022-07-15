Governor’s aide lauds SSEB chairman, members for organizing 3 day seminar on insecurity in public secondary Schools.

The chairman and members of State Secondary Education Board have been applauded for organizing a three day sensitization and awareness seminar on insecurity in public secondary schools in Akwa Ibom state.

The senior special assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on education monitoring in Uyo senatorial district, Akparawa Udeme Udofia expressed the appreciation while presenting his goodwill message at the event held at Ibom Hall, Uyo.

Udeme who spoke on his official capacity, described the theme of the seminar, “insecurity in public secondary schools in Akwa Ibom state” as apt, noting that the time to address the menance is now.

He expressed hope that if participants at the seminar which included students from selected secondary schools in Uyo senatorial district, teachers, parents and other major stakeholders would put to action what they have learned at the end of this seminar, insecurity in public secondary schools would be a thing of the past.

He therefore appealed to all participants to pay rapt attention to all the lectures presented by erudite presenters so as to take away one or two security tips that would help nip insecurity in public secondary schools in the state in the bud before rearing up its ugly head.

However, he didn’t mention who to attribute the cause of the menace in the state public secondary schools to: teachers, parents or society.

But speaking on the heels of the senior special assistant, the NUT chairman, Mr. Emenyi laid the blame squarely on the doorstep of the parents who will not take it lightly should a teacher punish their children for misbehaving.

Government also shares the blame, as according to Emenyi, whenever such a scenario arises government will reprimand the said teacher by asking who authorized you?

Emenyi also accused some teachers of being cultists themselves, adding some of the bad influence on the students are transferred by some teachers.

The dean, USD – Uyo Senatorial District zonal directors, Mr. Louis Akpan who saw insecurity as a nightmare of 21st century, on his part attributed the cause to many factors, ranging from parents, government and society at large, describing the seminar as one of the approaches to curb the menace. Others, according to him, include proper training of the students on moral hygiene and social etiquette.

The executive chairman of SSEB, Dr. Ekaette Ebong Okon who came from hospital where she went for treatment on undisclosed ailment to attend the seminar, appreciated Governor Udom Emmanuel for approving funds for the hosting of the seminar in the three senatorial districts, beginning with that of Uyo on Wednesday, Ikot Ekpene on Friday and Eket on Monday.