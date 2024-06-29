Champion Newspapers Limited
Governor Zulum celebrates UN Deputy Sec-Gen @ 63

Governor Zulum of Borno State.
AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

 

 

Governor Babagana of Borno state has lauded the humanitarian and altruistic virtues of the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, as she clocks 63 years.

Governor Zulum in a statement issued on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on New Media congratulated the UN Deputy Secretary-General (DSG) as she celebrates her 63rd birthday.

“The DSG has demonstrated total commitment towards uplifting the condition of people in Borno who are affected by the over one decade long Boko Haram insurgency., Zulum said

“She visited Borno personally on many occasions, including some hard-to-reach communities such as Banki.”She has advocated for the cause of Nigeria and Borno, particularly at the international level since she assumed the office of the Deputy Secretary-General.”, he added.

The Governor said “on behalf of the people and Government of Borno State, I congratulate you, Madam Deputy Secretary-General, as you attain 63 years. I wish you many more happy years, and I pray that the Almighty Allah will continue to bless you.”

Zulum expressed gratitude to the UN DSG for her tireless efforts towards the recovery and peace-building process of Borno as the state emerges from the insurgency.

 

