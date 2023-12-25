Governor Yusuf Flags-Off Training of 2,500 Corporate Security in Kano

By Naziru Idris Ya’u ,Kano

The Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has flagged off the training of 2,500 security personnel to be trained by the corporate Security Institute located at Gabasawa.

This is in fulfillment of one of the campaign promises of providing job opportunities to youth in the state and strengthening the security architecture, of the state.

Addressing the trainees and other well-wishers at Sani Abacha stadium, Governor Yusuf said the trained security personnel would be posted to ministries, departments, and agencies to support the security structures on the ground for improved security.

The Governor urged the trainees to be committed in the training to achieve the set goals affirming that his government will continue to initiate programs that will better the lives of teaming youth to project the social-economic development of the state.

” I want to assure that the Kano State Government under my leadership would do all that it takes to ensure the provision of security of lives and properties of the citizens of our dear state Kano,” said the Governor.

Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf thanked the people of the state for their patience, support, and cooperation with his government since its inception, hoping to sustain the tempo for more developmental projects that have a direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.