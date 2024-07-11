Governor Yusuf Affirms Kano State’s Resolute Push for Educational Advancement

In an unequivocal proclamation on July 10, 2024, the Kano State Government reaffirmed its commitment to revolutionize the educational landscape towards a more unified, inclusive, and responsive framework within the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Wednesday.

This commitment was reaffirmed by the governor at the inauguration of a two-day Kano State Education Recovery Conference held at the Convocation Arena, Bayero University, Kano.

Crafted by Kano State Government in conjunction with the Partnership for Learning for All in Nigeria (PLANE), a support program funded by the FCDO, and the Arewa Consultative Forum, the conference bore the resonating theme, “Repositioning Education in Kano: Navigating the Path to Excellence”.

Governor Yusuf underscored that the theme of the conference symbolizes a unified vision and unwavering resolve to rejuvenate the educational sphere in the state, acknowledging education not solely as a conduit to individual triumph but also as a catalyst for communal, economic advancement, and prosperity.

Expounding on the array of initiatives spearheaded by his administration over the past year to enrich the educational panorama, including a nearly 30% surge in budgetary allocation, construction and restoration of classrooms, settlement of examination fees, enlistment of BESDA instructors, sponsorship of postgraduate scholars, and provision of instructional materials to primary and secondary schools across the state.

Governor Yusuf urged participants of the conference to actively engage in dialogues, openly sharing their expertise and viewpoints to ensure that the state can harness the outcomes of the conference to envision a future wherein no child in Kano is marginalized.

The agenda of the conference was to formulate and commit to strategic interventions aimed at rejuvenating and elevating the education sector in Kano State, ensuring enduring access to superior education for all.

Additionally, the conference aimed to facilitate profound discussions on education accessibility, quality, and parity, with a particular focus on Kano State; serve as a platform to advocate for enhancements in policy and implementation of educational services, and foster partnerships and collaborations