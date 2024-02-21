Governor Soludo Terminates Okpoko Road Contract, Promises Improved Infrastructure In The Community

By Christian ABURIME

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR, has terminated the contrat awarded to NBHH for nine roads in Okpoko, Ogbaru Council area, totalling 14.053 km, for failure to deliver the project on stipulated time.

Governor Soludo terminated the contract when he conducted an on-site inspection of Okpoko, a densely populated community, revealing unfinished infrastructure projects and sanitation concerns.

The Governor expressed dissatisfaction with the state of some of the nine road projects initially scheduled for completion in June 2023 and deemed the contractor “incompetent”.

The Governor explained that his government will seek a new contractor to ensure swift completion of the project.

The Governor condemned the practice of street trading, emphasizing the need for organized markets and announced the construction of a modern fruit and vegetable market to relocate street vendors and improve overall aesthetics.

Governor Soludo highlighted the poor sanitation conditions and ordered immediate cleanup efforts, assuring that the SASA Anti-Tout Task Force will address harassment and illegal levies imposed on traders.

The Governor tasked local market unions with internal security arrangements, assuring that the government will ensure overall peace and safety.

Reiterating his focus on helping the underserved, Governor Soludo pledged continued infrastructure development in Okpoko, including street lights, pipe-borne water, and a standard general hospital.

He also emphasized the importance of collaboration, urging residents to play their part in maintaining a clean and orderly environment.

Governor Soludo’s visit underscores his commitment to improving living conditions in Okpoko through infrastructure development, improved sanitation, and organized market systems. While acknowledging challenges, he emphasized the shared responsibility between the government and residents to achieve progress.

Earlier, the Transition Committee Chairman for Ogbaru, Local Government Area, Mr. Paschal Aniegbuna, applauded Governor Soludo for his commitment to transforming the Okpoko community into a livable homeland.

Mr Aniegbuna also expressed optimism about Governor Soludo transforming the Okpoko markets into modern markets, following the government’s meeting with Okpoko market leaders.

The Governor was accompanied on the imsoection by a delegation comprising the Commissioner for Works, Engr Ifeanyi Okoma, the Chief of Protocol, Mr Chinedu Nwoye, MD/CEO of ARTMA, Engr Okonkwo Emeka, among others.