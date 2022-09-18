GOVERNOR SOLUDO INAUGURATES HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has commissioned the Human Capital Development Council.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim serves as Chairman of the Council, while Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu will Deputize him.

Other members of the Council include, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chiamaka Nnake who is also the focal person, Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Patrick Aghamba, Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike and Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu.

Others are Director General, Strategy, Execution and Evaluation (SEE), Mr Emma Onyilofor; Managing Director, Anambra State Information Communication Technology Agency (ICT), Mr Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata as well as Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Empowerment Programme, Dr. Nelson Omenugha.

The appointment of members of the Council follows the launching of the National Human Capital Development Programme in 2018, on the premise that the key measure of success of any government includes its stock of human resources denoted by human capital indices.

The programme focuses on three thematic areas including, Health and Nutrition, Education and Labour Force Participation.

Inaugurating the Council, Governor Soludo described human capital as the greatest resource replete in Anambra state, noting that the Council will become the baseline in terms of human capital development.

“We must mine our human capital resource the best possible way we can. Anambra should be ahead in all ramifications, in terms of data collection, designing strategies and plans, monitoring the execution, and others”, said the Governor.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Ifeatu Onejeme, among others, were present at the event.