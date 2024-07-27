Governor Soludo Grieves Over Death Of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has expressed his profound shock and grief over the sudden demise of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, a vibrant businessman and politician, today in London at the age of 52 years.

In his condolence remark, Governor Soludo lamented that the untimely death of Senator Ubah, Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial zone, came as a sorely regrettable loss to Anambra South and Anambra State as a whole, at this difficult time that Ndigbo and Nigeria just lost another patriot in Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The Governor described Senator Ifeanyi Ubah as a prominent son of Anambra State and an outstanding Nigerian whose impact on the polity and business sphere was quite significant. As the representative of Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, and the CEO of Capital Oil, his contributions to the development of Anambra State and Nigeria were also quite commendable

Besides, Senator Ubah was a magnanimous philanthropist whose generosity touched countless lives as an employer of labour and a businessman of remarkable vision and acumen

The Governor further remarked that, despite their political differences and contestations, Senator Ubah remained a dear younger brother and friend to him as his selfless passion for the progress of Anambra State would be most missed.

Therefore, Governor Soludo hereby conveys his deepest condolences to Senator Ubah’s family, friends, and associates during this difficult time. He prays that the soul of the deceased rest in perfect peace as the family finds strength in his memorable legacies.