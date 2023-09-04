Governor Soludo Congratulates Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu On His 81st Birthday

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, has congratulated the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and publisher of Champion Newspapers, Engineer (Chief) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

In his birthday message to the business mogul, Governor Soludo remarked that attaining the age of 81 years is a manifestation of God’s grace and blessings to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s President-General and a milestone achievement worthy of celebration

The Governor in a birthday message signed by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime described Chief Iwuanyanwu as a committed patriot who has done his best for the growth and development of the South East and the country in general.

He lauded the Ohanaeze President-General for his mature way of handling the affairs of the organisation, stressing that by his methodical approach to leadership, Ohanaeze has achieved a lot in advancing the interest of the Ndigbo

Soludo equally praised Iwuanyanwu for using his business establishments to offer employments to teeming Igbo youths and other Nigerians, thereby contributing to the economic development of the country.

He said, “The Governor, on behalf of his family and the good people of Anambra State, congratulated Chief Iwuanyanwu on this auspicious occasion of his 81st birthday and wished him many more glorious years ahead.”