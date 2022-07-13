Governor Oyetola: His giant strides and re-election bid

In this report Odunitan Ayeni, examined the journey of Osun State under Governor Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola, so far, and the way forward as he is seeking re-election next Saturday. Osun State is one the State in the south west Nigeria.

In the race to brace the tape of the governorship in osun state, the most historic decision as to, not only who would fly the flag of the major parties, but who will govern the state is made by masses – a new set of power brokers, thanks to section 84(8) of the amended electoral act.

Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola is a Nigerian politician, technocrat, and manager. He is now osun state’s governor. He serves as the states ninth governor.

Oyetola was born on September 29, 1954, in iragbiji, Boripe local government area, osun state, to the family of Hammed Oyetola, the present Imam of Egbeda, Iragbiji.

He began his secondary school in 1972 at ifeoluwa grammar school in Osogbo, in the Old Oyo State.

He then enrolled at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), where he obtained a BSc in Insurance in 1978. He completed his one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Potiskum, where he lectured at the staff Training Centre from 1978 to 1979.

He also obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the same University in 1990.

The insurance expert turned politician is happily married to Mrs. Kafayat Olaitan Oyetola and they are blessed with four children (3 daughter and a son).

HIS CAREER AS A BUSINESSMAN

Before joining Crusader Insurance Company Limited as Underwriting Manager from 1987 to 1990, Oyetola served as an area manager for Leadway Insurance Company Limited from 1980 to 1987. As a Technical Controller, he was employed at Alliance and General Insurance from 1990 to 1991, to start his Company.

After leaving Alliance and General Insurance Company, he establish Silvertrust Insurance Brokers Limited in the same year which was his own Company. Before being named Chief of Staff to the former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola on 2011, he had been managing Director of it’s company since it’s inception.

Until 2011, Oyetola was the Paragon Group’s Executive Vice Chairman.

Furthermore, he was the CEO of Ebony Properties Limited.

Also, coupled with all these portfolios he is the former Director of Pyramid Securities Limited. He is also a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM).

It would be recalled that, His Excellency Governor Gboyega Oyetola was a Chief of staff to former Governor Rauf Aregbesola throughout his tenure.

The Iragbiji-born insurance expert isn’t a novice in Nigeria’s politics. He had been playing a behind-scene as far back as 1999. When Oyetola first joined the Alliance for Democracy (AD), he was part of the party’s transformation into the Action Congress (AC), then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and the All Progressives Congress (APC)

He ran as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Osun State Governorship Election which held on September 22, 2018 governorship election.

Prior to the governorship, he competed against other APC candidates, including Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives Hon. Lasun, Dr. Samuel Ibiyemi, and Speaker of the Osun Assembly, Nojeem Salaam, as well as Publisher Nigerian NewsDirect Newspapers, Adelere Oriolowo and Moshood Adeoti which he won.

Later, on March 23, 2019, a tribunal declared him to have been illegally returned and ordered INEC to issue a letter of return to his main challenger during the election, Senator Ademola Adeleke aka “The dancing Senator” of the PDP.

Oyetola challenged the pronouncement of the tribunal at the Election Petition Tribunal, where his victory was upheld.

But Senator Adeleke approached the Supreme Court where his victory was sealed.

The chosen of Governor Oyetola for the first term came in a dramatic way after the eight years tenure of His Excellency Rauf Aregbesola.

Aregbesola is the predecessor of Oyetola but both southwest politicians went their separate ways over power tussle in the state.

There were reports of power tussle between Oyetola and his former boss an incumbent Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola. Loyalists of the Governor claimed that Aregbesola wanted his structure to remain in the state even after eight years as a Governor.

“I have no particular grudge or animosity against my former boss, so there’s no problem about that. I think most times it is the people around making issues out of nothing. If there’s any difference at all, it’s purely on governance and nothing more.” Oyetola said.

This is so because what has been observed in the Osun State since the Governor No 9 came into power four year’s ago are coordinated efforts by the ex – Insurance Broker’s and administor to sustain the State’s upward trajectory in the area’s of infrastructural and socio-economic development, in line with the vision of the State’s founding father’s.

Even in the face of dwindling resources, there are glaring facts that the Oyetola has succeeded in repositioning the State as a crucible in which business, political and economic ties have been forged and are still being manipulate

For comparison, when the Governor was elected into office in 2018, there was urgent need for the provision of adequate infrastructure in order to complement the growth of Osun state. There were also so many projects initiated over the years as part of the overall master plan of the State which had not been completed that required attention and some policies that needs to be change for the betterment of Osun people.

It was obvious that the Governor did not complete the ongoing projects like major roads within the state and to a large extent also in the Local Governments, the state would face very critical challenges, especially in the area of Education and other socioeconomic activities.

Having faced with these challenges, the Governor Oyetola was elected to resist the temptation to embrace the attraction of high-sounding new projects which are soon abandoned. The Iragbiji born focused instead on the projects that would have the impact to the largest number of people of the state. These include road projects that are designed to bring very significant benefit to the citizenry.

From the onset, the administration of Osun state under Governor Gboyega Oyetola toed its part on abandoned or ongoing infrastructure projects and moved to complete them in order redeem the huge cost sunk into the most of these projects. Some of the critical road projects include the Rehabilitation of Osogbo Iwo Road (On going joint project with FG).

COMPLETED & REHABILITATED ROADS.

Completion of OGBUN IDIO ROAD, ILESA Rehabilitation of ODO ORI ADEEKE ROAD, IWO Completion of State High Court Road Network, Osogbo Completion of IKIRUN (IDI ESU)- IRAGBIJI- ORORUWO- ADA ROAD Rehabilitation of DELE YES SIR R/A- OKEFIA R/A, Osogbo Rehabilitation of ISARE- IFOFIN- ILORO- AKEWUSOLA ROAD, ILESA Rehabilitation of ITA AKOGUN- AYETORO ROAD, ILE IFE Rehabilitation of NAIRA AND KOBO JUNCTION (IKIRE) APOMU- IKOYI ILE/IBADAN EXPRESSWAY Rehabilitation of MOBIL PETROL STATION- IDI ORI JUNCTION- COURT JUNCTION- ALASUNKADA- JUNCTION EJIGBO (on going) Rehabilitation of ORITA COTTAGE- OKE GADA (EDE) ROAD Repair of the COLLAPSED EMBANKMENT ON RIVER AARO ALONG ARA- EJIGBO ROAD Rehabilitation ofh UNIOSUN Ejigbo campus road , along Ejigbo/ Iwo road.

Similarly, the Governor awarded some roads and completed some bridges projects.

Their completions have freed the state from bottlenecks at these major roads intersections. Today, the added values from the completion of these projects have improved the outlook of the Osun State, energized the Osun state economy and made the State liveable for her citizens. The governor broadened the Democratic space and has provided the needed corporate leadership for most of MDAs, Agencies and Departments of government under Osun state.

Another area worthy of note is Education in Osun state has also received tremendous support from government in terms of provision of infrastructure and remuneration of teachers and provision of relevant tools for leaning as well as the enabling environment.

“What happened on Education was because the people wanted that reform, I went for it. In doing so, we set up a committee to review the education policy and come up with recommendations. That was exactly what we did and implemented.” Oyetola said.

In health sector, Oyetola, equally displayed exemplary leadership in the approach it adopted in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. The Governor has also not allowed the experience gained in the fight against the pandemic to go to waste as health facilities have been set up to manage other diseases like cholera, lassa fever and polio among others. Hospitals and health centres have also been upgraded, includes,

Upgrade of State Hospital Asubiaro Osogbo, Renovation of Accident & Emergency Centre Renovation of Central Laboratory Renovation of Children’s ward Renovation of Central Blood Bank,Building of 120 bed ward at State Hospital Asubiaro Osogbo ( completed),Building of 30 Flats Doctors Quarters at State Hospital Asubiaro Osogbo (completed), Upgrade of General Hospital ,Ifetedo (85% Completed).

FULLY COMPLETED PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTRE

*PHC LOCATION LGA OF PHC*

PHC OKE ALFA ISOKAN LGA PHC IKOYI ISOKAN LGA PHC ORANRAN ISOKAN LGA PHC OLUOFINRINh IREWOLE LGA PHC AKO AREA IREWOLE LGA PHC IJUGBE, OJA ALE AYEEDAADE LGA PHC TONKERE AYEEDAADE LGA PHC OKE-ELU GBONGAN AYEEDAAE LGA PHC EDEDIMEJI EDE SOUTH LGA PHC AKODA EDE SOUTH LGA PHC ILAWO EJIGBO LGA PHC ISALE -ISOLO EJIGBO LGA PHC IKONIFIN OLA-OLUWA LGA PHC ASAMU OLA-OLUWA LGA PHC OLORI AYEDIRE LGA PHC ILE-OGBO AYEDIRE LGA PHC POPO OLUPONNA AYEDIRE LGA PHC OKOMI AYEDIRE LGA MHC AGBOOGBO IWO LGA PHC AGBERIRE IWO LGA MHC FEESU IWO LGA PHC OGBURO IWO LGA PHC ALAYE IWO LGA PHC MDG LAGUA IRAGBIJI BORIPE LGA PHC ISALE OYO,IRAGBIJI BORIPE LGA PHC OMI ERAN BOLUWADURO LGA PHC ERIPA BOLUWADURO LGA PHC OKE OROKORO,IRESI BOLUWADURO LGA PHC OWODE,IDIOSE IFELODUN LGA PHC AKIN ORUN IFELODUN LGA PHC ALGON OKE-OSUN IFEDAYO LGA PHC OTEU VILLAGE IFEDAYO LGA PHC AGBEYE ODO-OTIN LGA PHC ARAROMI OROLU LGA PHC OWODE OROLU LGA PHC ADEKUNLE ILA LGA PHC SABO OLORUNDA LGA PHC ATIBA OLORUNDA LGA PHC ILIE OLORUNDA LGA PHC IREPODUN OSOGBO LGA PHC ODI-OLOWO OSOGBO LGA PHC ALEKUWODO OSOGBO LGA PHC FAYEMI IKIJA IFE SOUTH LGA PHC ODESAN IFE SOUTH LGA PHC GARAGE OLODE IFE SOUTH LGA PHC ODO IWARA IFE EAST LGA PHC GBALEFEFE AREA OFFICE LGA PHC OKOOKO,IPETUMODU IFE NORTH LGA PHC SOOKO IFE NORTH LGA PHC TONKERE ORILE IFE NORTH LGA PHC SABO OLAOLU IFE CENTRAL LGA PHC AKARABATA IFE CENTRAL LGA PHC ISOKUN ILSEA WEST LGA PHC ORINKIRAN ILESA WEST LGA PHC ILAJE ILESA WEST LGA PHC IMO ILESA EAST LGA PHC OKE OOYE ILESA EAST LGA PHC IJAMO ILESA EAST LGA PHC KAJOLA ATAKUMOSA WEST PHC IFEWARA ATAKUMOSA WEST PHC IPOYE ATAKUMOSA WEST PHC ASAWO ATAKUMOSA WEST PHC AYINRIN ATAKUMOSA EAST PHC SOKOTO ATAKUMOSA EAST PHC IPOLE ATAKUMOSA EAST PHC ILASE-IJESA OBOKUN LGA PHC ERIN IJESA ORIADE LGA PHC IJEBU -JESA ORIADE LGA MC ADEJUWON EDE NORTH LGA MC OKE-OBADA EDE SOUTH LGA MC ALAJUE EDE SOUTH LGA MPHC IRAGBERI EGBEDORE LGA MPHC KUTA AYEDIRE LGA PHC ANWO IREPODUN LGA PHC OKE-ILA ORANGUN IFEDAYO LGA PHC OOYE OROLU LGA PHC STADIUM ILA LGA PHC ENIKAN-OYUN OLORUNDA LGA PHC OTA-EFUN OLORUNDA LGA PHC MUBARAKA OSOGBO LGA PHC IFELODUN COMMUNITY IFE EAST LGA PHC ITASIN FAMIA ROAD AREA OFFICE LGA PHC FAMIA IFE NORTH LGA MHC ADEREMI IFE CENTRAL LGA PHC OKE-IYIN ILESA WEST LGA PHC ADETI ILESA WEST LGA PHC LEKOJA ABIOLA AVENUE ILESA EAST LGA

88.PHC IBOKUN OBOKUN LGA

PHC IBALA OBOKUN LGA PHC AYEPE ISOKAN LGA PHC WASIMI IREWOLE LGA PHC IROJO ILESA WEST LGA PHC AKINLALU IFE NORTH LGA PHC ILE AYO IPERIN ILA PHC ITA SAPON ILA PHC OJA TIMI AGBALE EDE NORTH PHC OKINNI EGBEDORE PHC AWO EGBEDORE

99 PHC ARA EGBEDORE

PHC IKIRE ILE OLA OLUWA PHC BOODE OSI OLA OLUWA PHC ISLAMIYA IREWOLE PHC OKE ODO, ORILE OWU AYEDAADE PHC TOTAL APOMU ISOKAN PHC OKE AMONA IFE SOUTH PHC ARAROMI, OKE ODO IFE SOUTH PHC AROWOJOBE ATAKUMOSA EAST PHC IYERE ATAKUMOSA WEST PHC MOSERU IWO LGA PHC OKE AMALA IFELODUN PHC OKE BAALE BORIPE LGA PHC OTAN ILE OBOKUN LGA PHC IKEJI ARAKEJI ORIADE LGA PHC YIDI OBA IWO LGA PHC OMODA IREWOLE LGA PHC AYEGBOGBO EJIGBO LGA PHC OKE BAALE OSOGBO PHC SONGBE EJIGBO LGA PHC IGBAYE ODO-OTIN LGA PHC OSUN AGBENI EDE NORTH LGA PHC MONISOLA IWO LGA PHC AJAGBA OLA-OLUWA LGA PHC JAGUN OSI ODO-OTIN LGA MDG OKE BALOGUN EJIGBO LGA PHC APASO EDE NORTH LGA PHC OGUNLADE ILA LGA IKA PHC EJIGBO LGA PHC ALAGBEDE IFEDAYO LGA PHC IJABE ODO-OTIN LGA PHC OKE IRO ILESHA EAST LGA PHC EYINNIGBO IREPODUN LGA.

But mention few.

AWARD AND RECOGNITIONS

Meritorious Award by NAOSS, Obafemi Awolowo University Chapter, February 2017. NAOSS-NHQ Award of Excellence in Administration and Good Governance, May 2016. Leadership Award by International Association of Lions Club, District 404B2, Nigeria, February 2016. Award of Excellence in Public Administration by Rotary Club of Osogbo, Rotary International, July 2016. Award for Exemplary and Exceptional Support and Fellow of Osun State College of Technology, Esa Oke, January 2017. Distinguished Merit Award by Alma Mater, Ifeoluwa Grammar School, Osogbo, February 2014. The Guardian Award for Exceptional Chief of Staff in the Federation 2017. Award of Excellence by Osun State University, College of Law, Ifetedo, January 2016. Grand Patron of the Local Government Chapel of Osun State NUJ, November 2016. Leadership Award for Outstanding Performance by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Osogbo Branch, March 2016. Award of Excellence as ICON of Good Governance by Network. Non-governmental Organisation (NETNOS) State of Osun Branch, November 2017. African Students Union Parliament (ASUP), Pan-African Distinguished Leadership Honour as ICON of Nation Building in Nigeria, 2018. Distinguished Award of Excellence in Public Administration by Nigeria Union of Journalists, Osun State Council, August 2015.

NET WORTH

The net worth of Gboyega Oyetola isn’t known as similar to every politician in Nigeria, but he was a successful businessman and investor before joining politics. He’s a wealthy man, however, the value of his wealth isn’t in the public domain.

Similarly, just of recent, the Government of Osun, have successfully engaged over 50 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) since the introduction of its Food Support scheme some years ago.

The State Government noted that the impact of the scheme that was introduced to provide food support to vulnerable residents, has been very holistic and greatly felt by different sectors of the State’s economy.

This is even as the government marked the one year anniversary of the existence of the scheme with the flag-off of the 12th edition which held at the open space of the Local Government Service Commission, State Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo.

According to the government, the initiative has helped to feed 360,000 vulnerable residents with the multiplier effects on over one million people constituting various households that had benefited in one way or the other since the inception of the programme last year.

Speaking at the flagoff ceremony of the 12th edition of the programme, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said the positive impact of the scheme on the economy of the State cannot be over-emphasized as it had helped to stimulate the economy through the promotion of local production, encouragement of local entrepreneurs and by extension, alleviation of poverty and hunger.

The Governor said: “Exactly a year ago when we launched the monthly Food Support Scheme, a lot of people were skeptical about its sustenance and doubt that the programme would last for three months. But to the glory of God and in line with our promise that as long as I remain the Governor of the State, we will continue to feed 30,000 vulnerable citizens, we are here to mark the 12th edition of the scheme.

Consequently, we decided to distribute gari as we did last month to boost local production and encourage our local entrepreneurs. When we are talking of agriculture, when you produce and there is nowhere to sell, you will not assist the economy of the State, so, I am sure that our cassava farmers today are happier than they were five months ago .

What we are doing is the essence of government and what good governance stands for, people must be happy with the government and the best way to achieve that is to ensure economic base that is why our government has been working hard to build a better economic base for the development of the people of Osun and advancement of the State.

Since we commenced the programme, the level of acceptance and feedback has been very unimaginable as being demonstrated so far by many of those that have benefitted in one way or the other from the initiative. As you can see, women have been extremely involved in the scheme, take for instance, in the production of garri, women play dominant role and don’t be surprised that there are women farmers who cultivate cassava too in this state because if you go through the Ministry of Agriculture, there is a unit for women in agriculture and they are extremely doing very well.

So, women play a key role. In other clime, women are highly illustrious, they are industrious and they are intellectually based. I advice them not to take agriculture for granted so also our young ones, there are programmes and policies that have been designed to support whoever shows interest in farming.

Going by the 11th edition that we did, you can see that the level of appreciation was very good and basically the feed back has been very encouraging as this had helped in no measure to surge up the level of productions by the suppliers.

You will agree with me that so far, we have done 360,000 households and the implication of this is that most of these households have father, mother and children and what this implies is that over one million lives have been impacted through this scheme.

So, this is enormous and it is only in Osun you can talk of this people-oriented programme. The impact has been well felt and people appreciate it and they are also aware of what Mr. Governor has been doing to reach out to the people particularly the vulnerable citizens.

So far, we have been able to engage 50 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMSEs). We are happy to have made this feat within one year particularly on gari production, because we have been able to show that consistently, our local entrepreneurs can produce the product.

This has helped them to expand their business, get more involved through the awareness we have created for them among other advantages.

Basically, this has been very impactful to them and I am sure this is going to improve the SMEs in the State particularly women entrepreneurs, because from the investigation we have done, women are largely involve in the production of most of the local staple foods”, to mention but few.

*CHALLENGES*

However, the stewardship of the Gboyega Oyetola, has not been without some strong security challenges which has poised a threat to the development of the state.

The essence of any good Government is to work side by side with its citizens to provide a conducive environment for the citizens to realized their dreams and goals, making available at least the basic necessities of life: water, shelter, electricity, health care and food at affordable price, as well as protect lives and properties and provide a peaceful atmosphere.

The best definition of democracy is Government by the people and for the people, going by this fact it shows that people are allowed to score their representatives in all political positions on how well they had performed and if they truly deserve another chance, based on success recorded to uplifting lives and the society, and what impact they had made so far in improving lives, communities and Osun state at large.

Oyetola said he has no regrets about reversing some of the policies made by the past governor despite being part of the government,

“Policies are supposed to be reviewed anyway. There’s a distinction between a legacy and a policy, policies are meant to be reviewed,” he said.

Recently, during a governorship debate organised by the Channels Television, Governor Oyetola was challenged by one of governorship candidates of other party to give account of the state Helicopter. ‘The helicopter is not in good condition and it’s repair will cost $300,000 (three hundred thousand dollars), Oyetola said.

He continued, ‘Instead of committing such amount to repair the Chopper, we will rather sell it and use the to develop the state further, I even suggested to the maintenance engineer if he could buy it’, he concluded.

This, no doubt, showed the dexterity with which the governor is currently handling the finances of the state.

However, the state, like any other in Nigeria is facing with daunting challenge of insecurity which governor Oyetola needs not take with levity. Talking about insecurity in the South-Western part of the country, what readily comes to mind is Western Security Network, WSN, ‘Amotekun” which was birthed under Oyetola’s administration. Amotekun as security network has in no doubt helped in improving Osun State’s security status – more needs to be done in order for the people of Osun to go to sleep with their eyes closed.

On January 11, 2022, the Governor picked a nomination form of APC re-contest for a second term in the forthcoming election and he emerged the flag bearer of the APC in the July 18, 2022 gubernatorial election in Osun State. With the slogan of ‘Oyetola Leekansi’, meaning, ‘Oyetola once more’, Tsunami, coupled with the achievements recorded under his administration within three and half years speak volumes as to what the people of the state will say at the polls next Saturday. Also, it is evident that APC states in the South-Western part of the country are gradually retaining their governorship seats including off cycle election like that of Ekiti, and of course, that of Osun State may not be exception.

Now, the pertinent question is, Will the feud between Oyetola and Aregbesola affect his chances in the Saturday the 16th of July election?

