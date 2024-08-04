Governor Otti Restates His Determination To Build A Just Judicial System In Abia.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State Dr Alex Otti has restated his administration’s determination towards building a just judicial system in the State to ensure that arbitrators as a major tool in dispute is not only endorsed, but embraced by the business community because of its speedy means of resolving disputes.

Governor Otti,who was represented by his Deputy Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu during the opening ceremony of a 4- day workshop organized for Nigeria Institute of Chartered Arbitrators held at Sun Heaven Hotels, Umuahia, said his administration places greater premium in training and retraining of Officers working in MDAs in the State, adding that training of Senior Judicial Officers at this time is of essence towards his determination to building a just judicial system in the State.

The Governor decried a situation where a lot of people are in detention without having the opportunity to visit the courtroom, while noting that as a government, this training is necessary for everyone to make sure that those who are supposed to get Justice get it in this administration,even when they have no money to get an attorney, encouraging lawyers to always have empathy to defend the innocent who cannot finance it.

Continuing, he disclosed that the present administration inherited so many debt from the past administration worth over 192 billion naira and that efforts are being made towards offsetting it,while enjoining Abians to continue supporting the present government.

Earlier in her speech, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria institute of Chartered Arbitrators ( NICARB ) Mrs Shola Osodu John, said the administration of Dr. Alex Otti has contributed significantly in massive investment in infrastructure, electricity, security, health and education among other sectors, as well as opened up avenues for local and foreign investors in the State.

She stated that NICARB premier arbitration center was founded in 1979 under the leadership of former attorney general and Judge of the NICARB late prince Bola Ajibola and that NICARB has over 6,000 members made of professional background across Nigeria and beyond, and has been on the forefront of promoting the domestication, knowledge and practice of arbitration in Nigeria.

The Registrar expressed optimism that the State partnership with NICARB would be expanded to cover establishing a Multi Door Court in the state and vital arbitration core in the South East of

Nigeria.

In her welcome address, the Organizer and Senior Special Adviser to Governor Otti on Legal Matters, Mrs Cleopatra Nkolika Ubani, expressed appreciation to the Governor for approving and sponsoring the 4- day workshop aimed at building and enhancing the capacity of Legal Officers and Judges in all Alternative Dispute Resolution as effective and more efficient avenue of decongesting the courts.

She asserted that the training is born out of Governor Otti’s recognition of pivotal reign of the judiciary as that all important part of the tripod that sustains the machinery of state craft and social justice as a government that works itself.

Mrs Ubani stated that first half of 100 trainees which is fully sponsored by the Abia State government, is a practical fulfillment of Governor Otti’s promise as contained on page 22 of his manifesto where he pledged among other things to assist the Judiciary in decongesting the courts by supporting judiciary in harnessing the opportunities for alternative dispute mechanism among others, while she requested the Judicial Officers to take the Seminar very seriously for the benefits of all.

In his vote of thanks, the Commissioner for Justice Hon Barr Ikechukwu Uwanna, represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General of Abia State, Mr Paul Ogubunka applauded the Governor for partnering with the state Judiciary in providing a just judiciary system.

Members of Nigerian Institute of Charted Arbitrators, Attorney General, Justice Lilian Agbai represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Directors of Abia State Ministry of Justice,

Members of State High Court, Resource Persons, among others were among the dignitaries that attended the event