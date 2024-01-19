Governor Otti inaugurates Abia Global Economic Advisory Council

Steve Unegbu, Umuahi

The Governor of Abia State,Dr Alex Chioma Otti has on Thursday 18 January,2024 Inaugurated the Abia Global Economic Advisory Council at Banquet Hall Government House Umuahia and urged them to work with government to make Abia a preferred investment destination for global businesses, saying that,” Your job as members of this Council is to work closely with the State government to create practical ways of moving from the vision board to the field of execution,providing intelligent answers to questions around how we can open up the State to those seeking to put their money in an environment where steady returns are assured in ways that profit the investors themselves,the local economy and ultimately , impact the long term economic prospects of the State.

“Our ultimate goal is to re-make the entire state into a robust enterprise ecosystem with clear pathways to bigger global and regional markets.

“We are keen to transform our traditional agro-economy to become a major player in the global agricultural value chain, producing sufficient output to feed the local population and then for export.

“We did it in the 1950s and early 1960s with crude technology and under-developed supply chain; I believe we can do even better in the 21st century with all the amazing opportunities it promises”,

Governor Otti underscored the state’s commitment to infrastructural development, with road rehabilitation, environmental sustainability projects, and a focus on health as well as education evident in the 2024 budget.

He expressed appreciation to members of the Abia Global Economic Advisory Council for their commitment to serving Abia and reassured them of the state government’s support and implementation of all recommendations.

Presenting her overview ,the Chair of the Abia Global Economic Advisory Council,the former Vice president and treasurer of the World bank,Ms Arunma Oteh, said is an honour to serve as a co-chairman along side the co-chairmen Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and Bolaji Balogun, explaining that Governor Otti had not gathered them just to guide him but to hold him and his team accountable.

She encouraged members of the Council to help move the State forward economically, assuring that they would contribute in a significant way to help return Abia back to her former glory.

In his remark, co -chairman,Bolaji Balogun who expressed appreciation to Governor Otti for finding him worthy to serve ,revealing that if Abia State succeeds, Nigeria succeeds.

He described Governor Otti as a man of history, adding that Nigeria has the ability and what it takes to feed the whole of Africa and Abia will be part of that.

In his remark, the Emir of Kano Khalifa Sanusi and former CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, said he was proud to be part of the Council,added that Abia State is lucky to have a governor that has the intellectual capacity to move the State forward,while describing Governor Otti as someone who understands the need to create enabling environment and has a record for delivering,urging him to market the State to attract investors.

In his remark,the ex Governor of old Imo state, Rtd Major General Ike Nwachukwu,lauded Governor Otti for being on the right path in developing Abia and urged him to assure Abia people that he would take and implement the advice he receives, explaining that,” It is one thing to advise you and another thing to take the advice”

In his own remark, a former presidential aspirant and economist of repute ,Kalu Idika Kalu described the event as a call to rebuild the State.

“We have underscored the critical factor of rebuilding the man power of our State. We have to rebuild our State.This kind of leadership Abia has now will enable Abia and Nigeria to get there.

” Our infrastructure are in great shambles and we have to rebuild our education system. A lot of restructuring needs to be made. Whatever role we are assigned to play, we will be happy to do that to ensure Abia State grows” he said

The Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr. Kingsley Anosike, in his presentation, stated that the vision and mission of Otti ‘s administration is to establish a responsive and efficient system that would represent the interest, welfare and security of the totality of Abians which are the major economic thrust of the present administration.

Other stakeholders and renowned economists include the DG World Trade Organization Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Other members of Council include; Mr. Victor Onyenkpa – Member, Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, MFR, Mr. Chidi Ajaegbu, Mr. Uche Orji, and Mrs. Ndidi Nwuneli ,MFR .

The rest are; Mr. Chika Nwobi, Dr. Olugbenga Adesida, Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Mazi Clement Owunna, MFR, Dr. Uzodinma Iweala, Mrs. Ezinwa Okoroafor, Mr. George Agu, Mazi Uzo Nwankwo, Mr Chinedu Azodoh.