Governor Otti Directs Landlords In Aba To Obtain Building Approval.

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Abia State government has disclosed that the Governor Dr Alex Otti has directed landlords in Aba whose buildings have no approved building plans to strive to obtain one.

The Commissioner for information, Prince Okey Kanu made this known while briefing journalists in Government House Umuahia, on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor.

According to him, “The Governor has granted those affected 90 days moratorium within which to obtain their building approval certificate through the payment of the old rate for such approval.

“If they have to pay for it at the new rate , they would complain but the Governor had directed that they pay at the old rate as a way of encouraging them to go ahead and obtain the certificates.

“This of course , is another instance of the Governor’s compassionate disposition towards implementation of government policies and programmes”he said.

Continuing ,the information boss revealed that Abia State has been selected as one of the 6 States to fly the flag of Nigeria at an international medical symposium holding in Ghana. He said that the programme which is a biphasic initiative between the World Bank and the Federal Republic of Nigeria is tagged HOPE which stands for Human Capital Opportunity for Prosperity and Equity.

Explaining why Abia State was selected , “The reason for choosing Abia State is as a result of the focus on the state due to the ongoing reforms in the state in the health sector.”

While maintaining that the Light up Abia Initiative is still ongoing and spreading to various areas of the State with 4,346 solar lights already installed across 86 locations within the state. He noted that it is in fulfilment of the need to make the towns and cities in the state more comfortable for residents and to improve security in all the affected areas.

Prince Kanu also announced that the Abia Electricity Bill has scaled through second reading at the State House of Assembly. He expressed the hope that the House members would fast track the passage of the bill upon their resumption from recess.

He stressed that, “The passage of the bill will give further impetus to the ongoing reforms in the power sector in the state”

Contributing, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday , who described the Abia Electricity Bill as an all encompassing law said the government has been working on the law for quite a while.

He explained that the passage of the bill into law would give the state government the opportunity to own power assets and to regulate the sector.

“The content of this law , at the end of the day when it comes into effect , will give us the mandate to establish the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Authority. It will also give us the mandate to establish the Abia State Rural Electrification Agency.”