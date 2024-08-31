Governor Mutfwang’s SA tackles Ahmed Isah’s prejudicial comments against Plateau men, Demands apology 

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Hon. Hitler Pwajok, the special adviser to the Plateau state Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang on youths development, has condemned Brekete Family’s Ahmed Isah’s prejudicial statement against Plateau men.

Pwajok also called on him to retract his comment and immediately apologise to the citizens of Plateau state.

He said ” It is no longer news that the purported video which emanated on the social media by the leader of the Brekete family, insinuating Plateau men to be lazy has sparked up rage and wide condemnation amongst not just Plateau men, but citizens of conscience and sound upbringing.

“As a peace loving and accommodating State, globally known for hard work, intelligence, resilience, honesty, and patriotism, we saw the comments by Mr. Ahmed as derogatory, stereotypical, misleading, and tantamount to hate speech, and we demand immediate apology.

“We believe that his statements are ill intended and have the potency of stigmatising Plateau Youths within the social network of their pursuits”, he stated.

Pwajok further revealed, unlike in so many places were prostitution amongst women is seen as a profession, there’s not a doubt that Plateau women have distinguished themselves in the areas of self development in skills, entrepreneurship as a means to decent living, and these are same women whom have helped raised notable men that have impacted greatly in the country and beyond.

“As a state, we stand tall as one of the major producers of food crops that has over the years sustained the country in guaranteeing food security of not only Nigeria but Africa as a continent. These we have achieved by the continuous labor of our men and women.

“As the largest producer of Irish potato in Nigeria, a huge number of Plateau men have worked both in and out of seasons just to meet the increasing demand of this crop. This alone, has placed the country hugely indebted to us as a people.

“The statement by Ahmed is an insult to the likes of Kelvin pam, the first Nigerian to win the big brother contest in 2009, the likes of Victor Moses, Ahmed Musa, Mikel Obi e.t.c whom have contributed immensely in the football world.

The statement is also an insult to the likes of Suka sounds, Jeremiah Gyang, Ice Prince, M.I, Panam Percy Paul, P Square and so many others doing greatly in the entertainment industry.

He added that ” We see the statement as an insult to the likes of Francis James of Plateau, who emerged as the winner of the maiden edition of the Zenith Bank Coal City Half Marathon in Enugu, and many others out there doing the nation proud.

His statement is an insult to the likes of Jerry Mallo, a design engineer and founder of Bennie automobile, who has placed the country in the class of young innovative minds globally.

Ahmed’s statement is an affront to the like of Mr. David Daser, whose hardwork fetch him presidential recommendation and appointment as the President of the digital bridge institute and so many others making impact in their various fields.

We see Ahmed’s statement as an insult to the labors of our heroes past, men who gave their all to defend the democracy and survival of our nation, the likes of Chief (Dr.) Solomon Daushep Lar (Walin Langtang), His Excellency, Nde Yakubu Gowon, JD Gomwalk, Dara Jonah David Jang and so many others who even lost their lives in the line of duty, just to defend the nation.

We do not pride ourselves as infallible people, and we take admonition as a tool for corrections and improvement, when administered in love and with dignity, but we will not keep mute and allow our meekness to be misconstrued.

Unlike in so many places where illegal and hideous activities like insurgency, cyber frauds have been accepted as a means of survival, the Plateau man would rather dig kilometres deep down to mine tin, tantalite, wolfram (tungsten), kaolin, zircon, and uranium just to provide for their families and needs, rather than involve in inhumane practices, and so we see the statement by Ahmed as a disrespect to these noble citizens, whose ordeals are never because they didn’t do much, but because of systems that hardly encourage or reward hardwork or honesty.

As a people, we pride ourselves in total reverence to the sovereignty of God Almighty and also in humility; these traits are culturally embedded in us and have been generationally transferred to us. This is a blessing as great men of God like Apostle Joshua Selman, Pastor Ishaku Chingtok, Late Baba Paul Gindiri, and many others too numerous to mention, are a constant testament of these blessings.

As a government, the Governor has rolled out several ideas and policies that will continue to engage the youths productively and we would not sit back and watch anyone disrespect or mistaken the simplicity of the Plateau man for weakness.

Therefore, we demand an open apology from Ahmed Isa and advise that such hate speeches should never be tolerated in a nation where unity and tolerance are supposed to be preached and promoted, most especially by the media.

“We are Plateau, and we are proud of our heritage”, he concluded.