Governor Mutfwang  vow to foster collaboration with media

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has promised his administration’s commitment to foster collaboration and support for Journalists on the Plateau.

Mutfwang gave the assurance Tuesday at the Government House in Jos, Rayfield when a newly elected executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council, led by its Chairman, Mrs Ayuku Pwaspo paid him a courtesy call.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Mrs Josephine Piyo, said the media play pivotal role in any society as well as indispensable in the proper functioning of a government and democracy.

He said journalists are one of the most powerful agents of sharpen democratic governance in any society, saying that his administration would work hand in hand with media to ensure the total accountability of his administration in the state.

Mutfwang called on journalists to be objective in their reportage, draw government’s attention to wrong doings and not engage in issues that heats the polity or further divide the people.

While reiterating his

administration’s commitment to create a favourable environment for journalists to thrive, he congratulated the NUJ for electing the first female Chairman of the Association in Plateau.

He called on other bodies in the state to create an enabling environment for women to thrive and be encouraged to become leaders in different sectors.

Earlier, the Chairman of the NUJ in Plateau State council, Mrs Ayuku Pwaspo, promised to partner with the state government to fully harness the potential of the state.

Pwaspo, call on government to provide a conducive working environment for journalists to enable them perform their constitutional responsibilities effectively.

She further appealed to the government to give adequate attention to the state owned media organisations, to be able to meet contemporary challenges for optimal results inline with their mandate and projecting the true story of Plateau state to the world.