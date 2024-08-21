Champion Newspapers Limited
Governor Mutfwang suspends four officials

Caleb Mutfwang
DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

 

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has approved the immediate suspension of four key officials from his cabinet.

 

A statement made available to newsmen Tuesday in Jos by Gyang Bere, Director of Press and Public Affairs Government House Rayfield, said the suspension takes effect immediately.

 

The affected officials are Hon. Chrysanthus Dawam, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, and Hon. Jamila Tukur, Commissioner for Tourism, Culture, and Hospitality.

 

Also affected is Hon. Dio Lamul, Special Adviser on Rural Development, and Hon. Moses Sule, Liaison Officer for Mikang Constituency respectively.

 

 

