Governor Mutfwang sue for collaboration among organisations towards VVF patients.

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has advocated for greater commitment and collaboration among organisations, philanthropists, and policymakers to provide surgeries, rehabilitation, and reintegration programs for Vesico Vaginal Fistula patients in Nigeria.

Mutfwang made the plea on Tuesday at the flag-off of the First Bank VVF free surgery and empowerment program at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital in Jos, Plateau State, said far too often the women

have been neglected, and their plight has not received the attention it deserves from policymakers.

According to him, this gives credence to why the Plateau state government wholeheartedly welcomes this noble initiative by First Bank Nigeria Limited, which aims to lift these indigent women out of their affliction, adding that the bold steps taken by First Bank align with his administration’s efforts to combat VVF among our women and to provide affordable healthcare services to all citizens in the state.

He expressed confidence that the program will not only offer free surgeries but also raise awareness and empower the victims to achieve economic self-reliance.

“Our administration remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting this laudable initiative. We will continue to champion awareness campaigns to prevent the scourge of VVF from ravaging our women and young girls. We have already taken deliberate measures to improve our primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare services as part of our broader efforts to achieve universal health coverage.”.

“The impact of VVF extends beyond the physical health of the victim; it inflicts emotional, psychological, and social stress, leading to severe trauma and isolation.”

“Globally, over 2 million women live with VVF, with Nigeria accounting for a significant number of these cases. Here in Plateau State, we have recorded over twelve thousand (12,000) cases in the last twenty years across Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos University Teaching Hospital, and Plateau Specialist Teaching Hospital. Regrettably, many more cases remain unreported.”

Governor Mutfwang commended the First Bank Nigeria Limited for extending its corporate social responsibility to Plateau State and for its dedication to improving the lives of women and young girls affected by the condition.

The further charged the victims and survivors of VVF to remain firm, resolute, and determined in overcoming their challenges, adding that VVF is not a death sentence but treatable.

Speaking with newsmen, the Group Executive Retail Banking Note of First Bank, Mr. Idris Ibrahim, who said the program was organised as part of the activities marking CSR week of the bank, stated that the bank is providing surgical intervention for 50 patients and empowerment to 300 women.

According to him, there is a need for the victims to live a good life by engaging in commercial businesses on a sustainable basis, adding that based on this premise, they were given assorted food items and other empowerment materials.