Governor Mutfwang sacks appointees into state civil service from October 2022

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has directed the suspension of all appointments made by the immediate past administration of former governor Simon Lalong into the state civil service from 1st October 2023.

A statement by Gyang Bere, the Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA) to the Plateau State Governor said all civil servants and or persons appointed Permanent Secretaries from the month of January 2023 to date should revert to their previous positions forthwith.

“In light of the apparent flagrant abuse of Public Service Rules, non-adherence to due process, indiscriminate and irregular employment in the State and Local Governments by the immediate past administration, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has directed as follows:

“All appointments into the State Civil Service made from 1st October 2022 to date are hereby suspended with effect from the same date subject to review in line with due process.

“All those who have retired but are yet to vacate their offices or duty posts either because of extension or contract appointment are to hand over any Government property in their possession and vacate office immediately.

“All Civil Servants due for retirement but are yet to tender their letters of retirement or notice of retirement should do so forthwith and proceed on retirement immediately.

“All Civil Servants and or persons appointed Permanent Secretaries from the month of January 2023 to date should revert to their previous positions forthwith.

“Other measures and steps towards strengthening and building a result-oriented Civil Service will be taken in due course,” The statement read.