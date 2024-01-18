Governor Mutfwang makes case for abandoned projects, set to upgrade slums to urban centers

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr Caleb Mutfwang has approved the mobilization of various contractors to all abandoned projects in his bid to upgrade slums to urban centers within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis.

The Commissioner for Urban Development, Hon.Joshua Laven while taking a tour to various abandoned projects and monitoring compliance of contractors going back to site said the Mutfwang administration is committed to improving the living conditions of the masses who overwhelmingly voted him and stood by him during his legal battles.

Laven who was at the Utunku, Nunku, Abattoir road with 9 span fly over bridge handled by P. W Nigeria Limited abandoned for almost 11 years due to lack of continuation in government policies. As well as the 5 kilometer road networks in Utan area of Jos North handled by Rick Rock Nigeria Limited said the current state of the projects will cost government dearly.

Also visited were the abandoned Sabon Gari, Tudun Wada, Kabong satellite market road Network. Handled by Jolex Construction Nigeria Limited awarded in 2017 at the cost of N1.8 billion without any form of mobilization to the contractor.

The Commissioner was at the abandoned rehabilitation of 24.1 kilometer road networks within Bukuru Jos South for about 11 years handled by P. W Nigeria Limited. And the Ama streets, Mallam Kure, Fatima road networks handled by Wakema Construction Nigeria Limited as well as the construction of roads in Angwan Rogo with a spur linking Ali Kazaure handled by Latokem construction limited and bridge respectively.

Laven was perturbed by the inability of Rick Rock Construction company to mobilize to site having received mobilization fee, he gave the company three days to go to site or risk revocation of the 11 years contract.

The Commissioner expressed worries over lack of continuation of people’s centered projects outlined to better the living conditions of citizens of the state by the last administration amounting to deliberate wastage of government resources.

“Inline with the directives of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang that all contractors handling projects in the state should go back to site and mobilization fee would be paid to them.

“We have gone round the various people’s centered projects, some started 11 years ago and was not continued by the last administration. Some were awarded 7 years ago by the last administration but mobilization fee was not paid to contractor, causing the contractor to deploy his money on site for over a year before receiving pieces of payment from which taxes are removed.

“You have seen the Utunku, Nunku, Abattoir road which was at it’s final level for citizens of the state to start using it but was left by the last administration and water washed away the gravels, asphalt, leading to erosion. If only this was completed, we won’t be here again! But this is going to cost government again. Many of the abandoned projects are like that including those the last administration awarded.

“But Barr Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang is not interested in who is the contractor or contractors handling these projects, he has directed that all uncompleted projects must be completed because they’re people centered projects. I have seen P. W Nigeria Limited have gone to site, Jolex Construction Nigeria Limited is also deploying equipment to site, and so I expected Rick Rock Nigeria Limited to do same.

“We have overcome distractions and are ready for governance and we will not tolerate any act of sabotage. I gave you three days to go back to site while discussions on other variations due to current economic realities continue else you will invite revocation of the contract on yourself.” He stated

Earlier on, speaking on behalf of P.W Nigeria Limited Engr. Mike Ajiboye assured that the Utunku, Nunku, Abattoir road and 9 span fly over bridge will be ready in no distance time.

“We are so happy to be back to site on the Plateau. We are here to start work because we have received the mobilization fee as promised by the Governor and that is why you can see that we have mobilized fully back to site.

“The remaining work here will not take up to 6 months, before the six months, people will start using this road.” He promised

The Managing Director (MD) of Jolex Construction Nigeria Limited Mr John Chinedu said the earlier duration as contained in the contract agreement is 12 months but a lot has been done already and won’t take much to complete the road networks.

“The project is a 6.9 kilometer awarded in 2017 at the cost of N1.8 billion and there was no advanced payment but we went on site. Before we got our advanced payment it was after one year and the payment was in four instalment, that was one of our greatest challenges.

“We initially have 12 months calendar year agreement, but we have done 45% to 50% of the job. I am sure. That the remaining work won’t take us 12 months again to complete the work.”