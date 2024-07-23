Governor Mutfwang constitutes a 10-man technical committee on Jos school collapse

,…vows to halt reoccurrence

Daniel Dauda, Jos

In an effort to prevent future building collapses in Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has inaugurated a 10 man Technical Committee to investigate the recent collapse of the Saints Academy, Jos two-storey building.

The tragic event which occurred on Friday 12th July, 2024 claimed many lives of students and staff as others left injured.

Inaugurating the Committee at the Twin Theatre, New Government House Little Rayfield, Jos on Monday, Governor Mutfwang tasked the Committee to thoroughly investigate the causes of the collapse and examining the roles of all individuals involved in the construction and maintenance of the building.

He explained that the investigation is crucial to preventing similar tragedies in the future.

“It is imperative that we understand why this incident occurred, identify any lapses in duty, and implement measures to prevent a recurrence. Reports indicate that around 12 other schools in the city are at risk of collapse, which necessitates urgent action.”

The Governor expressed his commitment to implementing stringent measures to ensure the safety and integrity of buildings across the state.

“We will continue to enforce necessary changes with compassion, avoiding unnecessary hardship for our people. However, we cannot compromise on the safety of innocent lives. The loss of 24 children is a grave reminder of the urgency of our mission.”

Governor Mutfwang also directed the Secretary to the State Government to broaden the committee’s mandate to include the burnt Jos Main Market, where reports suggest that the remaining structure is also at risk of collapse.

He urged the committee to investigate the demolition process, the handling of materials, and the steps needed to ensure public safety.

The Governor called on the public to provide any information that could help prevent future building collapses in the state.

Prof. Slim Matawal, the Committee’s Chairman, expressed gratitude to the Governor for entrusting them with the critical task. He assured that the committee would diligently work to prevent future building collapses in the state.

The members of the committee are:

– Prof. Slim Matawal, Chairman

– Engr. Oke Ezema, Member

– Arc. Olusegun Olukoya, Member

– Bldr. Daniel Sani (NOIB), Member

– Arc. Michael Yibial (ARCON), Member

– Engr. Dr. Mrs. Rose E. Daffi (COREN), Member

– Arc. Barnabas Dafiel (JMDB), Member

– Barr. Williams Habakkuk (MOJ), Member

– ACP Dayyabu Ahmed (NPF), Member

– Mr. Yakubu I. Mallo (Director Administration, OSGS), Secretary.