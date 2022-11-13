Governor Masari lauds NSCDC for effective security coverage of Kataina.

From Cyril Mbàh, Abuja.

Executive Governor of Katsina State, Rt. Hon Aminu Bello Masari has commended the resilience and effective security protection offered by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in stemming the spate of crime and banditry in Katsina State.

Governor Masari gave the commendation during a visit to the National Headquarters of the Corps in Abuja last weekend where he expressed delight over the good work the NSCDC has been carrying out in Katsina State and Nigeria at large.

“Let me say unequivocally and in clear terms that, the efforts of the Corps in the protection of lives and properties, as well as Safeguarding of critical national assets and infrastructure have been yielding tremendous positive results,” he said.

He described the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, as an outstanding leader with evidential innovations, stressing that, having known him for many years back in Katsina when he was serving as the NSCDC Training College provost.

Masari described the NSCDC boss as a young, vibrant, intellectually sound and ready to work officer who started his tenure very well and still performed excellently in the present appointment.

He stated that his visit to Dr. Audi’s office was premised on the effective service the Corps is rendering to Katsina State under his leadership.

According to Masari, “we are here to wish you well and to assure you that we are always ready and willing to offer any possible support and more assistance for your success.

“Your success is not personal to you alone; your success is the success of the nation especially at this very critical time in the history of our country.

“What we have gone through right before 2015 has opened our eyes and minds to see and understand the situation we are going through in the country.

“I therefore solidarise with men in uniform in their campaign against insecurity even as they lack the numbers, adequate logistics and equipment.

“That is why we have resolved as other arm of government, to continue providing you with the much needed support and logistics to make your organisation succeed.”

He continued by stating that “even though different zones have their peculiar challenges but working together as one people, certainly we will overcome because to survive as a nation, you must first conquer your immediate environment.

“I am willing and ready to offer all necessary support in ensuring that Nigeria is properly governed.

“It is a task that must be done because the essence of governance is to preserve lives, property, honour and dignity of the people you govern or are put under you.

“CG we are with you anytime, in many good ways to make sure that you succeed because your success is ours collectively.

Responding, the Corps helmsman expressed joy and happiness at the governor’s visit, describing it as historic and he thanked Mr. President for finding him worthy to occupy the exalted seat of the number one Civil Defender in Nigeria.

He appreciated Governor Masari for his support to the Corps over the years, most especially to Katsina Command and the NSCDC Training College situated in Katsina in terms of logistics support, operational vehicles, infrastructures among others.

“We will continue to do our best in providing more security support for you in Katsina to checkmate banditry, kidnapping and other related challenges.

“We will ensure that our personnel work assiduously in making sure that Katsina people sleep with their two eyes closed.

Concerning the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Audi reiterated that the Corps is gearing up and ready to make it hitch free.

“I like to assure you that as an apolitical service, we will do our duties and engage with other stakeholders to the best of our abilities in ensuring that elections are conducted peacefully, credibly without rancour.

“We will provide adequate security for our people, INEC officials, sensitive and non-sensitive election materials and assets towards ensuring development and bringing lasting peace to the country”, the CG assured.