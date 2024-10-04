Governor Kefas swear- in Special Adviser on political matters, 16 permanent secretaries

EMMANUEL AWARI,Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas, has sworn in Hon. Josiah Sabo Kente as Special Adviser on Political Matters and 16 Permanent Secretaries.

The occasion took place at the Exco Chambers, Government House, Jalingo.

The Governor underscored the significance of the appointees’ roles in the state’s development, emphasizing that integrity, professionalism, and dedication are essential to their work, urging the appointees to put in their best in the service of the state.

Kefas reminded the appointees that their decisions and actions would have a lasting impact on the people of the state and his administration’s commitment to moving the state forward.

“You are the key drivers of our governance. The people of Taraba will feel the effects of your leadership through the decisions you make on a daily basis and how you conduct your responsibilities.

“As you take up your roles, bear in mind that our administration is hinged on key priorities including good governance, service delivery, team work and professionalism, and you must be exemplary in your conduct,” he charged.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Hon. Josiah Sabo Kente expressed his profound gratitude to the Governor for the trust and confidence that he has placed in him by appointing him as the Special Adviser on Political Matters.

“This is a humbling moment, and I accept this responsibility with the utmost dedication and commitment to serving our great state and its people.

He appreciated the Governor for giving him and other appointees the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the development of the political landscape and the civil service.

“I understand the weight of this office, and I pledge to serve with integrity, transparency, and diligence.

“Political leadership is not just about power; it is about service, listening to the voices of our people, and working tirelessly to translate their aspirations into reality.

He acknowledged the great strides we have made under the leadership of the governor in fostering unity, progress, and sustainable development in our state.

“I am fully committed to supporting your vision of inclusive governance and ensuring that the political direction of our state continues to reflect the needs and hopes of every citizen.

“To the members of this administration and political leaders present, I look forward to working closely with you. Our collective efforts must be centered on strengthening the democratic institutions that support our state’s growth.

According to him, he is confident that together, they can navigate the complexities of the state political environment and bring about meaningful change.

“In this new role, I will ensure that the voices of all political actors are heard, respected, and included in our decision-making processes.

“I believe in the power of dialogue and negotiation, and I will strive to maintain the delicate balance necessary for peace, progress, and prosperity in our state.

He pledged his unwavering commitment to people’s welfare and advancement. I promise to work as a bridge between you and the government, ensuring that your concerns are not only heard but also addressed. I am here to serve you, and I will always put your interests first.

He thanked his family, friends, and all those who have supported him throughout his journey.

” Your encouragement has been my foundation, and I dedicate this moment to you.

“As I step into this office, I am filled with hope, optimism, and a sense of purpose.

“I pray that with God’s guidance, we will continue to build a state that is peaceful, prosperous, and politically stable—a state where every citizen feels empowered and represented – he said.

The Oath of office was administered by Justice Fillibis Joel Agya, the Chief Judge of the state.

