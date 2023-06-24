Governor Kefas signs executive order prohibiting illegal mining activities in Taraba

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Governor Kefas Agbu has promised to revive sporting activities in Taraba state.

He disclose this at the Jolly Nyame stadium, Jalingo, to mark the 2023 Olympic Day Run which is celebrated annually and Internationally.

“We will support participants of all sporting activities in the state so as to compete with others from other states and internationally.

“We will also renovate all facilities at the stadium to create a conducive sporting activities.

“We will do that so as to promote peace and unity amongst people of the state”, he said.

The governor noted after the exercise that the idea was to reverse the spirit of sports in Taraba, engage the youth and harness the potential in them for more development.

“Sport unites people, in sport, there is no religious or ethnic discrimination and I believe that reviving sporting activities in Taraba would be an added advantage for us to use as a strategy to unite citizens, end internal dispute amongst ethnic as well, mitigate criminal activities in the state.

“The youth would be engaged, we will harness the potential in them for more development of the state. All the sporting facilities would be renovated to a befitting standard that would make the sport attractive where our teams can compete with any team in the world,” Kefas expressed.

Speaking, the Speaker, of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon John Kizito Bonzena, and the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Gibon Timothy Kataps, said that the exercise was proof that a new Taraba of greatness was going to be established.

They pledged unreserved support to ensure Governor Kefas takes Taraba to her days of greatness and boost the citizens’ standard of living.

