Governor Kefas set to revitalize agricultural sector

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Governor of Taraba state, Dr. Agbu Kefas has taken a giant step towards kick-starting the revitalization of the agricultural sector in the state.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Yusufu Sanda said that the signing of the documents on the 20th of June, 2023 with an international company; Knight A. S from the Czech Republic, is for the supply of 750 new global multi-purpose mini tractors and 100 sets of Cabrio compact tractors, accessories, tools, and spare parts for small and medium scale farmers in Taraba state.

The Governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to collaborate with foreign investors to modernize farming practices in the state so that local farmers can compete globally.

Dr. Kefas Agbu said that the Agricultural machinery and accessories are to be delivered within the first 100 days of his administration.