Governor Kefas pledge to settle four months of outstanding teachers salaries

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Taraba state Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas has assured primary school teachers in the state of the payment of their outstanding four months’ salaries arrears inherited from the immediate past administration of Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku before December 2024.

The Governor gave the assurance during a meeting with Principals and Head Teachers at the gymnasium hall of the Jolly Nyame stadium, Jalingo.

He said the running costs of schools would also be reviewed upward for optimum performance.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to continue with his free education policy for the benefit of the younger generation.

“I want to announce that about one hundred thousand school Uniforms, bags and sandals among others are ready and will soon be released to some schools for distribution to pupils and students.

“We are working tirelessly with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps to work on physical security of the schools to ensure safe environment for learning.

He directed the State Ministry of Education to set committee to promote deserving teachers.

Earlier in her address of welcome, the Taraba State Commissioner for Education, Dr Augustina Godwin, said with the efforts and commitment of Governor Agbu Kefas in the education sector, the state has moved from an educational disadvantaged to an educationally competing state.

According to her, schools in the state have witnessed a significant increase in school enrollment as a result of the governor’s free and compulsory education policy.

“We want to be assured that the Education Ministry will remain committed to supporting the Governor’s vision, the Commissioner pleaded for implementation of Teachers’ promotions to boost their morale.

Also commenting, the Acting Chairperson of Taraba State Universal Basic Education, Rabi Sunday and the Acting Executive Secretary, of Taraba State Post Primary School Management Board, Elizabeth Zakaria Yaruta took turns to appreciate Governor Agbu Kefas for transforming the education sector.

In a presentation at the meeting on the Governor’s commitment towards rebuilding schools across the state, Samuel Ayodele said, that three thousand five hundred Youths are being trained on building technology and would be deployed to all the sixteen local government areas to build schools.

