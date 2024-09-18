Governor Kefas flag off Young Professionals scheme on Hydroform block making

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, flags off the Taraba Young Professionals Scheme.

The occasion was held on Tuesday, 17th September 2024, at Jauro Yinu Primary School.

During the occasion, the Governor said that the program is in fulfillment of promises made to the people of the state.

“I am deeply honored to be with you today as we take another significant step towards fulfilling our commitment to the people of Taraba State- particularly our promise of providing good governance and quality education for our children.

“One of the central pillars of our vision has always been the provision of free, high-quality education for primary and secondary schools, backed by the necessary infrastructure that will stand the test of time.

“Today, we are here to flag off the training of our dynamic young people on the use of the newly acquired 54 Hydroform block-making machines. 45 have aired.

According to him, the machines, imported directly from the highly reputable Hydroform International of South Africa, are state-of-the-art and designed to revolutionize the way we build.

“With these machines, we will construct new school buildings across all 16 Local Government Areas of our great state schools that will not only serve the current generation but will also stand strong for many generations to come.

“These new schools will be modern, well-equipped, and provide the kind of conducive learning environment our valued children deserve.

“We are not just building structures; we are laying the foundation for the future of Taraba-one where every child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive in a safe and stimulating environment.

He said that the Young Professionals will receive firsthand knowledge of how to operate these machines and produce the blocks needed to the exact standards required by Hydroform International.

“At the end of this training, you will be equipped with skills that will not only benefit this state but will also open up new opportunities for you in your careers.

“Once trained, you will be assigned to different areas to begin production, ensuring that the school buildings are constructed with precision and durability.

He disclosed that the project is not only about education; it’s about empowering them to contribute meaningfully to the development of Taraba State.

He reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to creating a brighter, stronger future for Taraba State.

In his remarks, Abdulhakeem Huthman, Hydraform country director thanked Governor Kefas for the initiative, saying that the block is 10 percent contents and interlocking technology.

“The project will create thousands of jobs and it’s a green technology that is climate-friendly.

He called on the government to partner with the company to build schools across the state and create revenue of over 50bn annually.

“The machine can deliver 5000 new schools annually – he said.

