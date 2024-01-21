Governor Kefas appreciates elevates service chiefs

EMMANUEL AWARI- Jalingo

Governor Agbu Kefas has expressed his appreciation to the newly elevated service chiefs who serve the state in various capacities.

He made the application in a ceremony held at the C2C conference hall opposite 6 Brigade Headquarters Jalingo.

He commended the contributions of these officers to the enhanced security of the state.

He highlighted their tireless efforts and dedication, emphasizing that the security agencies, through their service, not only safeguard lives and properties but also contribute significantly to the progress of the state.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Major General Frank Etim, expressed gratitude to the Governor for the recognition.

He acknowledged the fortune of Taraba State in having a leader like Dr. Agbu Kefas.

On his part, Barr Gebon Timothy Kataps, the Secretary to the Government of the State, praised the Kefas-led administration for its initiative in honoring the service chiefs.

The honorees include Major General Frank S. Etim, Commander of the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army; AIG Yusuf Suleiman Amuda, Former Commissioner of Police in Taraba State; ACGI Halid K. Usman; and Comptroller Tijjani Gumel.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng